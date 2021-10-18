See Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement Ring from Fiancé Travis Barker Up Close in Romantic Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her bling while basking in love.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the news broke, Kourtney's sisters began sharing more photos in celebration, including Kim Kardashian West, who posted a video on her Instagram Story showing Kourtney and Barker, 45, kissing while she zoomed in to show the diamond ring. Over the top of the video, Kim, 40, played the Bruno Mars song "Marry Me."

Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also shared close-up snapshots of Kourtney's ring, the oval diamond sparkling on her black manicured hand, resting on Barker's tattooed neck while they kissed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney and Barker publicly confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day. However, sources told PEOPLE in January that they had already been dating "for about a month or two."

Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

This marks Kourtney's first engagement, though she shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 with ex Scott Disick. In addition to son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2008. He was also married to ex Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.

A source told PEOPLE of the proposal, "It was a very romantic beach proposal at sunset. Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn't sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach. Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy."

In a recent Health magazine cover story, Khloé Kardashian, responding to a question about whether she goes to different siblings for different things, mentioned that sister Kourtney is "so loved up right now" in her relationship with Barker.

"It depends on the stages that the other siblings are in, in their lives," said Khloé, 37. "For example, Kourtney is so loved up right now, she's probably not the one I'm going to go rave with. You know what I mean?"