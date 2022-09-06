Kourtney Kardashian Embarks on Sustainable Fashion Journey as the New Ambassador of BooHoo 

In her new partnership with BooHoo, Kourtney Kardashian worked on two limited-edition capsules, the first making its runway debut at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 05:08 PM
Kourtney Kardashian is the new ambassador for BooHoo.
Photo: Daniella Midenge

Kourtney Kardashian is strutting her way into the fashion world one "boss lady" look at a time.

On Tuesday, the Poosh founder, 43, was announced as the new ambassador of fashion retailer BooHoo. She teamed up with the brand on a partnership that is grounded in her signature runway-worthy style and sustainable, conscious practices.

"When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet," Kardashian said of the collaboration in a statement. "It's been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts."

The first out of two collections will include 46 limited-edition pieces, including two vintage styles custom sourced by John Hickling of Glass Onion Vintage. "These biker jackets are your statement vintage piece," Hickling shared in a release on one of the old-school pieces shoppers can expect from the capsule, which will debut at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

The campaign, which stars Kardashian, also gives fans a glimpse on what they can expect from the collection — and it's giving range! From futuristic silhouettes and sophisticated outwear to timeless dresses, punk-rock ensembles and a bit of everyday Barbiecore, it embodies the lifestyle mogul's influential taste.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> is the new ambassador for BooHoo.
Daniella Midenge

On the sustainability front, the collection will feature materials made from recycled fibers, traceable cotton, recycled sequins and recycled polyester for its faux leather pieces. The brand will introduce transparent practices for shoppers curious about learning more about the apparel as well.

Kardashian and BooHoo will also kick off the partnership with a series of social content capturing the star's sustainable fashion journey alongside industry experts.

"There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements," Kardashian added on her and the brand's goal towards conscious style.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> is the new ambassador for BooHoo.
Daniella Midenge

From Poosh's internet-breaking candle collab with Goop to her campaign with vegan chicken company Daring with husband Travis Barker to this latest BooHoo partnership, Kardashian has proved time and time again that she's always down for business.

In August, the mom of three teased her upcoming business venture with a bossed-up outfit — a structured patched-up blazer dress and stiletto heels — shared to Instagram. "It's giving boss lady with business venture coming soon," she captioned the post.

On Tuesday, she unexpectedly dropped her new brand, Lemme, with a photo of her posing on a luxe velvet chair in nothing but an oversize "lemme" branded shirt and bubblegum pink knee-high stiletto boots.

While details on the brand have not been released, Kardashian revealed it has been a project five years in the making in a comment written on the company's first Instagram post.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Travis Barker and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

Kardashian has also had an exciting year in her personal life as a newlywed too.

After a Vegas "practice wedding" in April and a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara in May, Kardashian and Barker headed to Portofino, Italy, alongside friends and family for a show-stopping wedding ceremony held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, followed by a reception at Castello Brown.

For her walk down the aisle, she wore a white lace Dolce & Gabbanna minidress (embroidered with the initials KKB) with a cathedral-length lace veil decorated with an embroidered Virgin Mary.

Related Articles
Rothy's x Evian Sustainable Tennis Gear Launch
Rothy's Used 72,000 Evian Bottles from Last Year's U.S. Open to Create an Eco-Friendly Tennis Gear Collection
Kourtney Kardashian Wedding Fashion Details
Kourtney Kardashian Shares an Inside Look at Her Bridal Style — Including Her New Monogram
Kourtney Kardashian Teases New Business Venture with a Sexy “Boss Lady” Look . https://www.instagram.com/p/CgpK6i6Lmwm/.
Kourtney Kardashian Serves Up 'Boss Lady' Looks While Teasing Fans on Her Upcoming Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian Wears White with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama in First Photo from Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/.
See Kourtney Kardashian's Short Wedding Dress and Dramatic Veil for Italy Ceremony with Travis Barker
portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Here Comes the Bride!! Kourtney Kardashian is seen being guided to her wedding by mother Kris. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Kourtney Kardashian Wears White with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama in First Photo from Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/.
Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Veil Included a Touching Tribute to Travis Barker's Head Tattoo
boohoo x Megan Fox Collection Part II
Megan Fox Says Her 'Sexy and Bold' Styles Will 'Empower Everybody' as She Launches New Collection
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Daring plant based chicken campaign
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Feed Each Other Vegan Chicken in Seductive New Campaign
khloe kardashian; kim kardashian; kourtney kardashian; kendall jenner; kylie jenner; kourtney's wedding
See Every Major Style Moment from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding Weekend
L*space
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Kim Kardashian announced the launch of her new skincare line SKNN by Kim in partnership with COTY
Kim Kardashian Expands Beauty Empire with New Brand SKKN BY KIM: 'I Knew I Had to Share My Learnings'
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
Khloé Kardashian's Good American Launching Zara Collection
Khloé Kardashian's Good American Teams with Zara on New Collection: Everything You Need to Know! 
pride month products
Brands Giving Back to LGBTQ Organizations in a Big Way During Pride Month
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Alessandra Ambrosio in PatBO x Alessandra Ambrosio At Coachella Weekend One
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches to Shop Now