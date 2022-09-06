Kourtney Kardashian Embarks on Sustainable Fashion Journey as the New Ambassador of BooHoo 

Kourtney Kardashian is strutting her way into the fashion world one "boss lady" look at a time.

On Tuesday, the Poosh founder, 43, was announced as the new ambassador of fashion retailer BooHoo. She teamed up with the brand on a partnership that is grounded in her signature runway-worthy style and sustainable, conscious practices.

"When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet," Kardashian said of the collaboration in a statement. "It's been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts."

The first out of two collections will include 46 limited-edition pieces, including two vintage styles custom sourced by John Hickling of Glass Onion Vintage. "These biker jackets are your statement vintage piece," Hickling shared in a release on one of the old-school pieces shoppers can expect from the capsule, which will debut at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

The campaign, which stars Kardashian, also gives fans a glimpse on what they can expect from the collection — and it's giving range! From futuristic silhouettes and sophisticated outwear to timeless dresses, punk-rock ensembles and a bit of everyday Barbiecore, it embodies the lifestyle mogul's influential taste.

Daniella Midenge

On the sustainability front, the collection will feature materials made from recycled fibers, traceable cotton, recycled sequins and recycled polyester for its faux leather pieces. The brand will introduce transparent practices for shoppers curious about learning more about the apparel as well.

Kardashian and BooHoo will also kick off the partnership with a series of social content capturing the star's sustainable fashion journey alongside industry experts.

"There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements," Kardashian added on her and the brand's goal towards conscious style.

Daniella Midenge

From Poosh's internet-breaking candle collab with Goop to her campaign with vegan chicken company Daring with husband Travis Barker to this latest BooHoo partnership, Kardashian has proved time and time again that she's always down for business.

In August, the mom of three teased her upcoming business venture with a bossed-up outfit — a structured patched-up blazer dress and stiletto heels — shared to Instagram. "It's giving boss lady with business venture coming soon," she captioned the post.

On Tuesday, she unexpectedly dropped her new brand, Lemme, with a photo of her posing on a luxe velvet chair in nothing but an oversize "lemme" branded shirt and bubblegum pink knee-high stiletto boots.

While details on the brand have not been released, Kardashian revealed it has been a project five years in the making in a comment written on the company's first Instagram post.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

Kardashian has also had an exciting year in her personal life as a newlywed too.

After a Vegas "practice wedding" in April and a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara in May, Kardashian and Barker headed to Portofino, Italy, alongside friends and family for a show-stopping wedding ceremony held at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, followed by a reception at Castello Brown.

For her walk down the aisle, she wore a white lace Dolce & Gabbanna minidress (embroidered with the initials KKB) with a cathedral-length lace veil decorated with an embroidered Virgin Mary.