Kourtney Kardashian's Final Provocative Halloween Costume: Austin Powers Asian Character 'Fook Mi'

Besides channeling Ariana Grande and a Victoria’s Secret Angel this Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as the controversial Japanese character Fook Mi from the popular 2002 film Austin Powers: Goldmember.

Kardashian’s close friend and Kim Kardashian West’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd teamed up with the mom of three to be her other half: Fook Mi’s twin Fook Yu. In the film, Austin Powers mistakes their characters’names for some NSFW language upon first meeting them.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added pink highlight extensions to her hair and wore it up in sky-high pigtails, which she accessorized with pink pom-pom hair ties.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Both Kardashian and Shepherd matched in the twins’ standard school girl costume: a royal blue cropped shirt, pleated skirt and pale blue backpacks. Kardashian also wore Fook Mi’s flag print tie and extended out her black liquid eyeliner into a dramatic cat eye to give her eyes a more almond shape.

New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

While most fans seemed to like Kourtney’s pop culture inspired look, the costume comes amid deeper conversations about cultural appropriation and Halloween, making it a surprising choice given the current climate.

There has been some controversy over parents allowing their children to dress up as their favorite Polynesian princess, Moana, after the success of the Disney film had young fans jumping at the chance to channel the powerful character. And just last week, NBC confirmed the cancellation of Megyn Kelly’s 9 a.m. Today show hour amid immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Halloween Costume the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore in 2018

Kardashian West, who dressed up as Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, faced backlash for calling people who didn’t recognize her costume by the R-word during the KarJenner family’s Halloween bash last night.

“Okay guys, we are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “Nobody knows who we are here! You guys are all too f—ing young. This is so sad.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In another video, Kardashian West featured Shepherd complimenting her get-up, pointing out that almost no one else had identified the costume. “Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! Retarded,” Kardashian West said.

Fans immediately criticized the star for her use of the word in the video clip, which has since been deleted.

“@KimKardashian So people that don’t know who you are for Halloween are retarded really!! Smh maybe you should spend time with people with disabilities that way you can show more empathy towards those that are special needs,” one person tweeted.

“That was a really unnecessary use of the word retarded,” another tweeted. “I think we should all know & do better by now. It breaks my heart and angers my soul when I hear that word thrown around, knowing the pain that it carries.”