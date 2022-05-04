"I had all of the elements from his look draped all over me," Kardashian wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday

Kourtney Kardashian Describes Her Matching Met Gala Look with Travis Barker: 'An Extension of Each Other'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended their first Met Gala on Monday, making history as the first couple designer Thom Browne dressed for the big event.

The Poosh founder, 43, shared details about her black-and-white ensemble in an Instagram post on Tuesday, posting a carousel of photos of herself getting ready with the help of her glam squad.

In the first photo, Kardashian can be seen sporting a black bralette as she's being fitted for her skirt, while the next two photos show the reality television star's corset being laced up. The rest of the pics show Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in various stages as she gets ready for one of the biggest nights in fashion.

"A massive thank you to @thombrowne for your vision. When I heard that Travis and I were the first couple you had dressed, how important it was to you that our story be told, for us to be an extension of each other, it meant so much to us. I love how I was the deconstructed version of his perfectly polished look," Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

"I had all of the elements from his look draped all over me. His pleated skirt, jacket and suit pants were dripping from my skirt. Thank you so much to the entire @thombrowne team for your kindness, patience and exquisite attention to detail," she continued, crediting photographer Julia Kulik.

Added Kardashian: "And I can't leave out my amazing stylist @danixmichelle for being a perfectionist with a heart of gold and a sense of humor. Thank you @voguemagazine @metcostumeinstitute for having us! We had such a fun night."

For her complete getup, The Kardashians star opted for a black-and-white color-block maxi skirt with a cropped white button-down with corset detailing in the back, black pumps, and a relaxed twisted up-do with face-framing pieces.

Barker, 46, sported a white-tie upper half with a pleated skirt and black stockings on the bottom, complementing his fiancée perfectly.

The 2022 Met Gala's theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie. With the time period being focused on 1870 to 1890, the invite encouraged attendees "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

The mom of three also posted a few pictures of the two sharing some sweet smooches in their room while wearing their outfits together the day after the big event, captioning the collection of snaps, "@thombrowne at the MET @metcostumeinstitute @voguemagazine."

Since going public with their romance last year, Kardashian and Barker have unapologetically showed the world their fair share of P.D.A., especially on the red carpet. Most recently, the couple attended the 2022 Oscars and 2022 Grammys, making out and wearing matching outfits on each occasion.

Following the Grammys, Kardashian and Barker privately tied the knot in Las Vegas, PEOPLE confirmed. The surprise gathering occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Monday at One Love Wedding Chapel.

A few days later, Kardashian shared photos of their intimate ceremony on Instagram. In the caption, she confirmed that she and Barker did not get legally married.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she wrote.