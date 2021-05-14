Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up to Boyfriend Travis Barker as He Gets New Hand Tattoo
The Blink-182 drummer expanded his impressive collection of body art with new skull and crossbones ink on his right hand
Tattoo appointments are better with a special someone by your side — at least, for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.
On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared a video and photos of tattoo artist Scott Campbell inking a skull and crossbones onto his right hand. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, watched as the professional worked his magic.
"Happy Birthday, thank you for the tattoo @scottcampbell," Barker captioned the Instagram post. On his own page, the artist gave his friend and client a shoutout as well.
"The best stories I've ever been told were by the hands of @travisbarker … thanks for the confidence homie," Campbell wrote, sharing a black and white image of Barker's new body art.
The appointment appeared to have been during the same session that Kardashian tattooed "I love you" onto the rocker's right inner forearm. On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a snap of the sweet message written out on paper, before inking the love note on her beau's body, as he calmly looked on.
"I tattoo," Kardashian wrote on Instagram of her handiwork, and Barker clearly seemed pleased.
"🖤 Woman of many talents," he commented. He also shared a close-up shot of the final tattoo on his Instagram Story and praised the star for her skills.
"Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash," he said.
Just last month, Barker first made his affection for Kardashian permanent by inking her first name on his chest, directly above his left nipple.
The romance has continued to heat up between Kardashian and Barker, who went public with their relationship by going Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend. From sharing a cheeky Goop candle named "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm" to packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway in Utah, the happy couple hasn't shied away from showing off their romance on social media.
"Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her," a source told PEOPLE of Barker, who "often spoils" Kardashian. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."