The Blink-182 drummer expanded his impressive collection of body art with new skull and crossbones ink on his right hand

Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up to Boyfriend Travis Barker as He Gets New Hand Tattoo

Tattoo appointments are better with a special someone by your side — at least, for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared a video and photos of tattoo artist Scott Campbell inking a skull and crossbones onto his right hand. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, watched as the professional worked his magic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Travis Barker Instagram Credit: Travis Barker Instagram

"Happy Birthday, thank you for the tattoo @scottcampbell," Barker captioned the Instagram post. On his own page, the artist gave his friend and client a shoutout as well.

Travis Barker Instagram Credit: Travis Barker Instagram

"The best stories I've ever been told were by the hands of @travisbarker … thanks for the confidence homie," Campbell wrote, sharing a black and white image of Barker's new body art.

Travis Barker Instagram Credit: Travis Barker Instagram

The appointment appeared to have been during the same session that Kardashian tattooed "I love you" onto the rocker's right inner forearm. On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a snap of the sweet message written out on paper, before inking the love note on her beau's body, as he calmly looked on.

"I tattoo," Kardashian wrote on Instagram of her handiwork, and Barker clearly seemed pleased.

"🖤 Woman of many talents," he commented. He also shared a close-up shot of the final tattoo on his Instagram Story and praised the star for her skills.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

"Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash," he said.

Just last month, Barker first made his affection for Kardashian permanent by inking her first name on his chest, directly above his left nipple.