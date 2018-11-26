Kourtney Kardashian bared it all for her latest magazine cover shoot.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and mom of three channeled her sexy side for the cover of GQ Mexico’s December/January issue, shot by famed photographer Michael Schwartz.

“I am very comfortable in my own skin and I think it is important to show positive images of our body,” Kardashian told the magazine.

On the main cover, Kardashian remained more covered up in a form-fitting white bodysuit, but flaunted her bare backside in another shot where she posed facing sideways wearing only a long sleeved black top pulled up to show off her derrière.

For one, Kardashian posed seductively on the ground revealing a hint of her backside and side boob, and in another, she sat with her back to the camera and peered over her shoulder while covering her breasts with one arm.

The star, who went through a breakup with 25-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima in August, and has been coparenting children Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick since their split in 2015, told GQ Mexico what she is looking for in the man she ultimately hopes to end up with.

“It is very important that my partner has confidence in himself, that he knows who he is, so he does not have to be showing anything to anyone. He also has to be understanding, and accept me as I am. If there is not that, it does not work,” Kardashian said.

Days before Kardashian’s revealing GQ shoot dropped, the star shut down rumors of a pregnancy after one fan called her out for putting her hand on her stomach while standing next to Disick in a family Thanksgiving photo.

“Is Kourt pregnant?” the fan asked in the comments section, to which the non-expectant star replied jokingly, “No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” in reference to the final image in sister Kendall Jenner’s post that showed Kardashian loading up her plate of food.