Kourtney Kardashian Wears Colorful Dior Bikini During Costa Rica Vacation with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to soak up the sun in style!

The reality star, 40, was spotted on vacation in Costa Rica rocking a vintage Dior bikini. The swimsuit, which features bold colors and a graphic print, is from the 2003 Rasta Mania collection and was designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior.

Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian took their kids on the vacation, along with Kim’s husband Kanye West and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie didn’t join in on the getaway.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the two families are in the tropical country for a quick trip.

“They are all filming for the show [Keeping Up with the Kardashians],” the source said. “They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned.”

While Richie, 20, didn’t go to Costa Rica with Kourtney and Disick, 36, they did all go to Cabo together with kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 next month, and Reign, 4 back in December — and Kourtney said she and Richie had “the best time” together.

“[Scott] was going to take [the kids] anyway,” Kourtney told mom Kris Jenner about why she agreed to go. “So do I want to go and experience it with them or do I want to stay home? I get FOMO, so I don’t want to miss out on this with my kids.”

“Honestly, it was fine,” Kourtney said of Richie. “She’s like, easy to be around. She’s not causing drama.”

“I had a great time. I swear,” she continued. “There was not thing in Mexico that was bad. … I get to sleep with my kids, and I’m happy. We honestly had the best time.”

“The trip was really fun and easy. I know that we don’t have to travel together and I don’t think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kourtney added. “I feel like we are doing our best to make everything super normal for the kids. I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier. So I think as long as we’re all okay with it, I think it’s really amazing to be able to all travel together.”

