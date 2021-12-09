“No better compliment than a too good to be true kind of compliment," wrote the Keeping up with the Kardashians star on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Fan Who Accuses Her of Getting a Butt Lift, Nose Job and More

Kourtney Kardashian is firing back at an Instagram user that accused her of getting a myriad of cosmetic procedures to enhance her looks.

The exchange began in the comment section of a throwback swimsuit photo that shows Kourtney posing alongside her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. One user suggested that the "only one who didn't really change was Kourt," as captured by Comments by Celebs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

That's when the critic chimed in, saying the Poosh founder, 42, underwent "plenty of surgery" but did so "in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features."

"Botox, nose job and some sort of butt lift or bbl [Brazilian butt lift] just to start," the social media user added.

Kourtney then jumped in. "No better compliment than a too good to be true kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks 💁🏻‍♀️," she replied to her critic. "You were just getting started."

Kourtney's critic later backtracked, responding to the exchange — also shared by Comments by Celebs — asserting that Kourtney took their comment out of context.

"I wasn't even trying to 'bash' her," they claimed. "just reminding people that hollywood is very rarely natural and that they shouldnt compare their bodies to any kardashian."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney hasn't shied away from calling out critics on social media. At the end of November, Kourtney shut down a different Instagram user that questioned if she was pregnant after seeing her in a series of bikini pics.

"Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?" she asked after the user said, "not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly."

Kourtney shot down more pregnancy rumors last year, including an incident in May when a commenter wrote "SHE'S PREGNANT" after Kardashian posted a different bikini photo.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kourtney answered. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."