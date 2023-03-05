Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her High School Style with Blond Bob: 'Bored During Finals'

"17-year-old Kourt... strikes again," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story with photos of her latest hair transformation and teenage inspiration

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on March 5, 2023 02:47 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram. x2

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling 17 again.

The Kardashians star, 43, took a style cue from her teenage self as she unveiled her latest hair transformation — a blonde bob — with some throwback photos of her inspiration.

"Seventeen-year-old Kourt... strikes again," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate," Kardashian captioned her '90s snapshot, which showed her sporting a similar look.

She modeled her new bleached locks wearing a black leather corset and matching pair of snakeskin pants with a studded belt, plus an oversized black leather jacket draped off her shoulders.

Kardashian wore the look for a night on the town with husband Travis Barker in Las Vegas, where they attended UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena, posting photos of the championship belt in their laps.

Barker, 47, complemented his wife in an oversized black printed t-shirt and matching beanie, finishing the look with silver chain-and-spike chokers. He also sported a cast on his left hand hours after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ligament in his ring finger.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

"Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery," he captioned a photo of himself in the hospital bed. "It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it."

"It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically," he noted, adding a shout-out to his doctor: "So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success, so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty

The Blink-182 drummer's recovery has forced the band to postpone their first-ever Latin America tour dates, part of the upcoming world tour they announced in October.

Meanwhile, Kardashian previously shot down speculation amid her recent IVF journey, after one of her 214 million Instagram followers asked if she was pregnant.

The Poosh founder explained it was "the after [effects] of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

Kardashian co-parents Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 10½, and 8-year-old Reign Aston with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he remains close with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

