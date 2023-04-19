Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Butt-Baring Cutout Leggings in Photo Shared by Husband Travis Barker

Travis Barker shared a sweet series of photos and videos of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on her 44th birthday on Tuesday, including one photo showing off a pair of butt-baring cutout leggings.

In the last pic, Kourtney stood with her back to the camera, showing off the leggings that featured a large heart-shaped butt cheek cutout that exposed her black thong. She paired an oversized sports jersey with "Barker" written on the back and black ankle boots with her funky leggings.

The Kardashians star, who was standing in a manicured front yard, faced the camera with a huge smile.

"My soulmate. I'm so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile," Barker, 47, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos.

He continued, "You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️"

The post included intimate photos of the couple — including one of them kissing, laying in bed and driving in a car, as well as sweet solo photos he's taken of of his wife.

Kourtney replied to his post writing, "I'm crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband 🥹❤️"

Kourtney isn't the only Kardashian rocking butt cheek cutout leggings. In 2019, Kim Kardashian unveiled a KKW Beauty campaign for her Camo Collection, and in the photos, the reality star is wearing what looks to be a catsuit featuring leggings with cutouts on the butt.

Kim, 42, teamed the army green ribbed design with camouflage over-the-knee boots.

In a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie posted on Instagram, the star revealed that her sexy campaign look also featured cutouts on the back and arms. "Love this 💚," the entrepreneur's longtime BFF La La Anthony commented. "One of my fav shoots ❤️❤️❤️," Kim's makeup artist Ash K Holm added.