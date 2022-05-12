Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Accidentally Broke Her Engagement Ring from Fiancé Travis Barker

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian described breaking the ring as "probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life"

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about accidentally breaking her engagement ring from fiancé Travis Barker.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder, 43, revealed to mom Kris Jenner that she mistakenly stepped on the ring that was gifted to her by the Blink-182 drummer during their romantic October 2021 engagement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The conversation started when Jenner, 66, noticed that Kardashian was not wearing her ring.

After asking her oldest daughter where it was, Kardashian explained that the piece of jewelry was "getting fixed," adding that breaking the ring was "probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my whole life."

"I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like, thinking it would be safe right next to me," Kardashian said. "I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kardashian barker ring Credit: Atiana De La Hoya Instagram. inset: getty

Kardashian went on to say that she was "hysterically crying in my closet for hours." She recalled contacting Barker to inform him of what had happened, telling him, "I did something really, really bad."

Barker, however, took the incident in stride, as Kardashian noted that he "handled it the best."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown," the mother of three added of breaking the ring. "I was just like, 'This is the most beautiful thing that I've ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?' "

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty

Kardashian got engaged to Barker last year on the beach in Montecito, California. The pair had been dating less than a year when the rocker got down on one knee.

After their engagement, jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz opened up to PEOPLE about how Barker worked closely with her to craft Kardashian's jaw-dropping engagement ring.

"It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone," Schwartz previously told PEOPLE of the ring Barker gave to Kardashian when he popped the question.

"I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it," the celebrity jeweler added. "He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Gets Emotional After Her Kids Aren't Invited to Her Proposal: 'I Feel Bad'

The couple's upcoming nuptials will be the first legal wedding between the pair.

Last month, the couple had an Elvis-officiated wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy Awards. Though they tried to get a marriage license for the event, they were unable to do so, which means they were not legally wed.

Jenner recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she has "been sworn to secrecy" in regards to Kardashian's upcoming big day, adding, "If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!"