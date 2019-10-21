Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Nipples in Tight White Tank While Buying Snacks at a Convenient Store

Kourtney Kardashian took a cue from sister Kendall Jenner‘s famous nipple-baring ways when she went braless in a see-through white tank top, leaving her nipples semi-visible.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confidentially flaunted her chest in a new Instagram photo which showed her standing at the checkout counter of a convenience store wearing a form-fitting top, cotton shirts, white sneakers and a backpack. Kardashian simply captioned the pic with a “😈” emoji.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see Kardashian embrace her nipples, since she recently revealed she doesn’t battle any body insecurities at all in an ad for Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

“I don’t feel self conscious about any part of my body,” the reality star said.

Kardashian likely snapped this photo inside a gas station convenience shop as she ventured back to Los Angeles after celebrating Kardashian West’s 39th birthday with Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other close friends in Palm Springs.

After spending a relaxing weekend away hanging out by the pool and sunbathing, Kardashian West gifted all her friends and family bags of special goodies — including her SKIMS shapewear, new Yeezy slides, KKW Fragrance perfume and her Selfish photography book.

Kardashian West described the getaway as “perfection” on Twitter.

Perfection! All of my elementary school friends took time out of their busy schedules away from their kids to chill in Palm Springs and do absolutely nothing!!! Best time! https://t.co/oUwIszHMmU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 21, 2019

“All of my elementary school friends took time out of their busy schedules away from their kids to chill in Palm Springs and do absolutely nothing!!” she wrote. “Best time!”