Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Travis Barker Even Braids Her Hair

The Blink-182 musician appears to have a hidden talent for hairstyling

Travis Barker revealed his hidden hairstyling talent as girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian showed off her braided strands pleated by her man himself.

The Poosh founder and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, posted a photo on Instagram of her long, twisted braid as she laid on her stomach in bed watching TV. She captioned the photo with lyrics from Ariana Grande's hit single, "34+35," writing: "watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight." Barker commented on Kardashian's post with a simple devil face (😈) emoji.

Kardashian shared the photo on her Instagram Story, which is where she revealed that Barker, 45, was the person behind her hairstyle.

"and he braids @travisbarker," the star said.

Barker just recently made his love for Kardashian permanent by getting her name tattooed across his chest. On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted with some new ink — the oldest Kardashian sibling's name written above his left nipple.

The script appears to be etched over a previous tattoo that Barker has on his chest.

Barker raved about his romance with Kardashian last month on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that it's much easier dating a fellow parent.