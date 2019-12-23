Kourtney Kardashian still loves getting her blood facials despite sister Kim Kardashian West‘s current vampire facial lawsuit.

Kourney, 40, shared a video on her Instagram Story over the weekend as she visited Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond for a “blood facial” — another name for the viral “vampire facial” Kim got during an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami in 2013.

“blood facial 💉 no numbing 💪🏼,” Kourtney captioned the selfie video.

The procedure, which uses your own blood and a micro-needling technique using PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) to revitalize the skin, was a painful experience for Kim, so when an Alabama-based doctor used her name and image without her permission to promote it, she filed a lawsuit.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, which were filed under the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Kim, 39, filed the suit against Charles Runels, M.D., and his practice, the Cellular Medicine Association in Fairhope, Alabama. The suit states that Kim is suing for copyright infringement, infringement of registered mark, false association, violation of the right of publicity and California common law trademark infringement.

In the filing, it states that Runels has used Kim’s name and image in his practice’s promotional pamphlets, website and even on his own LinkedIn page.

The star also claims to have reached out to Runels and asked him to stop using her name and likeness, but he declined and requested she pay him for using the vampire facial (he trademarked the treatment’s name) since she used it to promote her E! reality show.

“The Defendants’ use of Ms. Kardashian’s name and likeness is not, and never has been, authorized. The Defendants have never sought Ms. Kardashian’s permission to use her as a “face” for their products and services, and Ms. Kardashian has never given such permission,” the lawsuit read. “Ms. Kardashian’s actual endorsement for a nationwide campaign such as this would command a fee well into eight figures (assuming she would even agree to do such a campaign, which she most assuredly would not).”

Just last year, Kim published a post on her former blog in which she explained how she regrets ever getting the vampire facial done but Kourtney was still a fan of the treatment.

“Before I got the procedure, I just found out that I was pregnant, so I couldn’t use numbing cream or a pain killer and both are suggested,” she wrote. “It was really rough and painful for me. I couldn’t tell anyone about the pregnancy either, but I pulled Jonathan [Cheban] aside and told him.”

She added, “Even though it wasn’t for me, I know it has so many benefits for your skin. Kourtney is a huge fan and I know a lot of other people that love it, too.”