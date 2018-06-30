Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Skimpy Black Bikini as Kids and Friends Join Her and Boyfriend in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian is living “la dolce vita,” and looking great doing it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been on a romantic vacation with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Italy over the past week — touring Rome, hanging poolside at the five-star hotel Capri Palace in Capri and smooching Bendjima as they swam in the crystal-clear waters of the world-famous Blue Grotto.

And though she’s joked about how the spaghetti, pizza, fish, gelato and panna cotta she’s been eating has been going straight to her backside, that didn’t stop Kardashian from showing off her toned bikini bod.

On Friday, the 39-year-old mother of three shared a shot of herself posing in a swimsuit on a private yacht.

In the snap, Kardashian wore a bare strappy black two-piece suit from Girls on Swim, its clear vinyl straps hugging her derriere.

Pal Simon Huck was by her side, in a pair of black swim trunks.

His arrival in Italy comes as Kardashian and Bendjima have been joined on their getaway by friends and family, including Kardashian’s 8-year-old son Mason Dash Disick.

She shared a shot of Mason — looking hilariously unimpressed by his surroundings — to her Instagram Stories on Friday, as the two dined seaside for breakfast.

Mason Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian and Bendjima have moved their Italian getaway to Positano, a cliffside village on southern Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

They’re staying at a sprawling private estate, videos and photos of which Kardashian shared to her Instagram Stories.

She also appears to have learned a new word in Italy: “Buongiorno” (“Good Morning”), a term she’s been captioning many of her social posts.

