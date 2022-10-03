Lifestyle Style Kourtney Kardashian Ushered in October with These Popular Skeleton Earrings That Are Back in Stock — for Now They’re from BaubleBar’s Halloween collection, which has already sold out once this year By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue; BaubleBar Kourtney Kardashian Barker just kicked off October with a blingy bang. On the first of the month, the Poosh founder shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she's wearing rhinestone skeleton earrings from BaubleBar, a playful pair that Kate Hudson and Blake Lively also own. Hudson wore hers while making martinis with Martha Stewart back in 2020 and Lively went as far as claiming she has a "Halloween and BaubleBar problem" when she showed off three festive pairs from the brand on Instagram last month. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Blake Lively/Instagram BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBarBone to Pick Earrings, $52; baublebar.com Kardashian is known for her love of Halloween, having worn skeleton sweat suits with her kids and decking her house out for the holiday last year. The BaubleBar Bone to Pick Earring is the brand's best-seller from its customer-loved Halloween collection, which sold out in just three days in August. In only two weeks, the haunting selection of jewelry garnered a 10,000-person waitlist, so scoop up a pair of pumpkin, bat, ghost, or witch earrings before they're gone again. Shop Halloween Earrings at BaubleBar: BaubleBar Cave In Earrings, $28 BaubleBar Holy Sheet Earrings, $28 BaubleBar Carve Out Time Earrings, $28 BaubleBar Free Spirit Earrings, $42 BaubleBar Spooky Earring Set, $42 BaubleBar Bad Witch Behavior Earrings, $48 BaubleBar Field Day Earrings, $48 BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings, $52 Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. These bat-shaped studs, orange and white huggies, and winged heart hoops all sold out in three days when the Halloween collection dropped two months ago. At just $28, the scary studs are one of the most affordable — and subtle — pairs in the holiday line. Wear them as part of an earring stack and watch them glow in the dark come nighttime. BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Cave In Earrings, $28; baublebar.com For all the stud-lovers out there, these cute mini ghosts and orange Jack-o'-lanterns, which glow green and blue in the dark, are more casual options than Kardashian's glitzy pick. This two-for-one set is another BaubleBar best-seller and includes sparkly pairs of candy corn and pumpkin earrings in eye-catching orange and yellow gemstones. BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Spooky Earring Set, $42; baublebar.com If you prefer making a statement with flashy drop earrings, this crystal ghost pair resembles the celeb-worn skeletons and these smiling scarecrows are sure to earn you plenty of compliments when you pair them with an all-black outfit. BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Field Day Earrings, $48; baublebar.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: I Never Buy Fake Jewelry, but I Swear by These $14 Amazon Earrings with 30,000+ Perfect Ratings 10 Comfy and Cute Half-Zip Pullovers to Buy from Amazon —Starting at $21 Gigi Hadid Strolled Through Paris Wearing a Cozy Orange Jumpsuit and Printed Loafers That Are Both Bold and Neutral Shoppers also love BaubleBar Disney jewelry, and the brand's Halloween collection, which includes these Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-lanterns and ghost studs, amassed a 25,000-person waitlist in just one week in August. Below, shop more BaubleBar earrings for Halloween before they sell out again and ring in Halloween month in style. BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Carve Out Time Earrings, $28; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Holy Sheet Earrings, $28; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Free Spirit Earrings, $42; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Bad Witch Behavior Earrings, $48; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings, $52; baublebar.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.