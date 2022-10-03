Kourtney Kardashian Ushered in October with These Popular Skeleton Earrings That Are Back in Stock — for Now

Kourtney Kardashian Barker just kicked off October with a blingy bang.

On the first of the month, the Poosh founder shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she's wearing rhinestone skeleton earrings from BaubleBar, a playful pair that Kate Hudson and Blake Lively also own. Hudson wore hers while making martinis with Martha Stewart back in 2020 and Lively went as far as claiming she has a "Halloween and BaubleBar problem" when she showed off three festive pairs from the brand on Instagram last month.

Buy It! BaubleBarBone to Pick Earrings, $52; baublebar.com

Kardashian is known for her love of Halloween, having worn skeleton sweat suits with her kids and decking her house out for the holiday last year. The BaubleBar Bone to Pick Earring is the brand's best-seller from its customer-loved Halloween collection, which sold out in just three days in August. In only two weeks, the haunting selection of jewelry garnered a 10,000-person waitlist, so scoop up a pair of pumpkin, bat, ghost, or witch earrings before they're gone again.

Shop Halloween Earrings at BaubleBar:

These bat-shaped studs, orange and white huggies, and winged heart hoops all sold out in three days when the Halloween collection dropped two months ago. At just $28, the scary studs are one of the most affordable — and subtle — pairs in the holiday line. Wear them as part of an earring stack and watch them glow in the dark come nighttime.

Buy It! BaubleBar Cave In Earrings, $28; baublebar.com

For all the stud-lovers out there, these cute mini ghosts and orange Jack-o'-lanterns, which glow green and blue in the dark, are more casual options than Kardashian's glitzy pick. This two-for-one set is another BaubleBar best-seller and includes sparkly pairs of candy corn and pumpkin earrings in eye-catching orange and yellow gemstones.

Buy It! BaubleBar Spooky Earring Set, $42; baublebar.com

If you prefer making a statement with flashy drop earrings, this crystal ghost pair resembles the celeb-worn skeletons and these smiling scarecrows are sure to earn you plenty of compliments when you pair them with an all-black outfit.

Buy It! BaubleBar Field Day Earrings, $48; baublebar.com

Shoppers also love BaubleBar Disney jewelry, and the brand's Halloween collection, which includes these Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-lanterns and ghost studs, amassed a 25,000-person waitlist in just one week in August. Below, shop more BaubleBar earrings for Halloween before they sell out again and ring in Halloween month in style.

Buy It! BaubleBar Carve Out Time Earrings, $28; baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Holy Sheet Earrings, $28; baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Free Spirit Earrings, $42; baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Bad Witch Behavior Earrings, $48; baublebar.com

Buy It! BaubleBar Creepy-Crawly Earrings, $52; baublebar.com

