Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Figure in Sexy Bathtub Snap (with Strategically Placed Bubbles)

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t shy about baring it all.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sultry snap to Instagram on Monday featuring her posing nude in a bathtub with the help of some optimally arranged bubbles.

“Love yourself as deeply as you love them,” she captioned the shot.

Kardashian, 39, also tagged Poosh, the upcoming mysterious brand she announced in another nude Instagram post on March 4.

Though it’s unclear exactly what Poosh entails, it appears to be a lifestyle brand in the vein of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, judging by the website and various social media channels Kardashian has unveiled.

“Unlock your best life. #pooshtheboundaries,” a tweet featuring a photo of strawberry and blueberry-topped pancakes read Monday.

The name appears to be a nod to the star’s 6-year-old daughter Penelope, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, 35.

“Name: Penelope, Nickname: Poosh,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram post last week that featured Penelope standing over her mom as Kourtney sat up in a bathtub.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s sexy bathtub photo drew praise from famous pals like Demi Lovato, who commented three fire emojis, and Busy Philipps, who simply commented, “YES.”

Celebrity hairstylist and Kardashian pal Jen Atkin also weighed in, joking that if her photographer husband Mike Rosenthal was behind the camera, she might have a problem on her hands.

“If mike took this I’m calling a divorce attorney,” she wrote.

“@jentatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal he did but he kept his eyes closed,” Kardashian joked back.

All appeared to be forgiven, though, as Atkin later shared the photo to her Instagram story and wrote, “Tfw your husband takes really pretty pics of your friends in tubs…and you just have to deal with it. Excited for @poosh !!!”

Kardashian later shared Atkin’s post, adding, “But he takes the best photos!”