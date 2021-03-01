Kourtney Kardashian Strips to Down to a Bra and Hotpants for Dolce & Gabbana Virtual Show
"late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia vibes," the reality star said of her sultry look
Kourtney Kardashian is putting a sexy spin on (virtual) front row fashion.
On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 41, tuned in to Dolce & Gabbana's fall/winter 2021 virtual fashion show, posting a photo of her look on Instagram with the caption, "love these vintage inspired pieces from today's virtual @dolcegabbana fashion show 🖤 late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia vibes #DGNextChapter."
The Poosh founder is wearing black satin high-waisted hotpants, a matching bralette, opera gloves and stockings as she poses with one hand on her hip in front of a window. "Casual Monday," her longtime friend Simon Huck joked in the comment section.
Kourtney also posted two more photos and a Boomerang video of herself in the same black lingerie — this time exuding glamour as she lounges in front of a fireplace. On her Instagram Story, the star reposted a photo of a similar look from the Italian label's spring/summer 1992 ready-to-wear collection.
Before Monday's show, Dolce & Gabbana teased the new line on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes video with the caption, "Exploring our roots to create what's next: introducing #DGNextChapter, the Women's Fall Winter 21 Fashion Show."
"In collaboration with @istitutoitalianoditecnologia, the #DGFW21 Collection reveals how technology and craftsmanship, two apparently different worlds, come together in a celebration of Fatto a Mano. The new looks, inspired by robotics research and Artificial Intelligence, also pay tribute to #DolceGabbana DNA of the '90s," the fashion house wrote.
Dolce & Gabbana closed out six days of digital Milan Fashion Week shows and is the latest designer label to experiment with live-streamed runway presentations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Reuters, the show featured both models and robots created by the Italian Institute of Technology in a disco-like atmosphere. The collection itself paid homage to the '90s with faux fur, mini-dresses, shoulder pads and bright colors.
"The #DGFW21 looks consist of the iconic #DolceGabbana corset dress and bodysuit, embroidered entirely in Swarovski crystals," the label said on Instagram. "The corset dress is made of black jersey and paired with boots featuring the crossed logo, while the bodysuit featuring transparent black tulle is paired with an updated version of iconic black shoes."