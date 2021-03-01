"late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia vibes," the reality star said of her sultry look

Kourtney Kardashian Strips to Down to a Bra and Hotpants for Dolce & Gabbana Virtual Show

Kourtney Kardashian is putting a sexy spin on (virtual) front row fashion.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 41, tuned in to Dolce & Gabbana's fall/winter 2021 virtual fashion show, posting a photo of her look on Instagram with the caption, "love these vintage inspired pieces from today's virtual @dolcegabbana fashion show 🖤 late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia vibes #DGNextChapter."

The Poosh founder is wearing black satin high-waisted hotpants, a matching bralette, opera gloves and stockings as she poses with one hand on her hip in front of a window. "Casual Monday," her longtime friend Simon Huck joked in the comment section.

Kourtney also posted two more photos and a Boomerang video of herself in the same black lingerie — this time exuding glamour as she lounges in front of a fireplace. On her Instagram Story, the star reposted a photo of a similar look from the Italian label's spring/summer 1992 ready-to-wear collection.

Before Monday's show, Dolce & Gabbana teased the new line on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes video with the caption, "Exploring our roots to create what's next: introducing #DGNextChapter, the Women's Fall Winter 21 Fashion Show."

"In collaboration with @istitutoitalianoditecnologia, the #DGFW21 Collection reveals how technology and craftsmanship, two apparently different worlds, come together in a celebration of Fatto a Mano. The new looks, inspired by robotics research and Artificial Intelligence, also pay tribute to #DolceGabbana DNA of the '90s," the fashion house wrote.

Dolce & Gabbana closed out six days of digital Milan Fashion Week shows and is the latest designer label to experiment with live-streamed runway presentations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, the show featured both models and robots created by the Italian Institute of Technology in a disco-like atmosphere. The collection itself paid homage to the '90s with faux fur, mini-dresses, shoulder pads and bright colors.