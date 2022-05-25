Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Twin in Black Velour Tracksuits Following Extravagant Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in the honeymoon phase –– and twinning while they're at it.
The newlyweds sported matching black velour tracksuits while out and about in Portofino, Italy Wednesday. Kardashian, 43, wore an oversize matching hoodie and joggers set, both embellished with the Italian fashion house's "DG" monogram, while Barker, 46, opted for a pair of monogrammed long shorts and a plain black velour hoodie. The Kardashians star paired her relaxed look with a mini Balenciaga bag.
The couple has had a whirlwind few days on the Italian coast, and nearly all of their outfits have been Dolce & Gabbana –– and their families' looks as well.
At the couple's first legal wedding, held in Santa Barbara for a small group of close family and friends on May 15, Kardashian wore a white Dolce & Gabbana minidress, kicking off what would evolve into a weeks-long wedding celebration, during which the Italian fashion house would take center stage.
As soon as the Kardashians, Jenners and the Barkers descended on Italy last weekend ahead of the wedding, Dolce & Gabbana looks dominated the dress code. Gowns, two-piece sets, mini dresses and a whole lot of lace was worn by all. From the family matriarch Kris Jenner, to each of the couple's daughters, Atiana, 23, Alabama, 16, and Penelope, 9, and even guest Machine Gun Kelly –– Dolce & Gabbana was the seemingly unofficial dress code.
For the actual ceremony on Sunday –– held at the villa L'Olivetta estate, owned by Dolce & Gabbana –– the bride wore a white lace minidress, along with a cathedral-length lace veil that featured an embroidered Virgin Mary –– a tribute to one of the groom's tattoos.
An insider told PEOPLE that the bride was on cloud nine throughout the celebrations. "It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the insider said. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."
Since Sunday's lavish celebrations, the rest of the family has returned home, but the newlyweds remain in Portofino, soaking up the sun and enjoying their honeymoon. Kardashian has even added her married name to her Instagram profile, which now reads Kourtney Kardashian Barker, followed by a red heart and flame emoji.
A source told PEOPLE "Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."