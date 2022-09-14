Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Do Their Trademark Tongue Kiss Front Row at Her Boohoo Show

Boohoo ambassador Kourtney Kardashian debuted her first collection with the fast-fashion retailer at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on September 14, 2022 02:43 PM
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a new makeout spot: New York Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, the newlyweds sat front row at the Boohoo x Kourtney Kardashian runway show to celebrate The Kardashian star's first of two collections with brand. And of course they shared one of their trademark tongue kisses during the show.

Before the start of the show, which was held on the Highline in downtown N.Y.C., the couple partook in a bit of PDA, kissing each other as fans surrounded them. They continued the action outside of the venue, exchanging sweet kisses.

After a slight lighting faux pas, the models strutted down the catwalk in the 46-piece limited edition capsule, which included business casual looks (à la the blazers, trench coats and chic suiting), sporty streetwear outfits, sexy night-out ensembles and bit of Barbie-core (courtesy of the all-pink sweatsuit).

Attendees included The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Theresa Giudice, who sat alongside her daughters Gia, 21, and Milania 16, and fashion influencer Remi Bader.

Kardashian, 43, who was named Boohoo's new brand ambassador on September 6, repped her collection, sporting a black lace catsuit and faux leather overcoat with matching gloves. She accessorized with a choker necklace and rounded out the look with stiletto boots.

Barker, 46, matched her dominatrix look in a leather vest (unzipped to reveal his tattoos, some of which are dedicated to the Lemme founder), belted low-rise black jeans and platform oxford shoes. They also arrived in cool fashion wearing coordinating shades for the evening event.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">kourtney kardashian</a>, travis barker
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Prior to the show, Kardashian addressed the online backlash against her Boohoo partnership regarding its double-edged sustainable initiative as a fast-fashion retailer.

"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet," Kardashian began a paragraph-long explanation on Instagram.

She admitted that the backlash was expected because Boohoo and sustainable fashion "just don't go hand in hand."

"I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It's definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for," she added.

While the "sustainability ambassador" admitted that she doesn't have all of the answers, she is "proud" of her intentions behind the project, which includes working with industry experts to further her and Boohoo's eco-friendly initiatives.

Boohoo CEO Carol Kane, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> (L) and Travis Barker attend the Boohoo X <a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Gotham/WireImage

Her boohoo show wasn't the couple's first NYFW appearance. Kardashian also supporter her man as he played a drum set during the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show.

It's been a busy year for the couple. Following their "practice wedding" in Las Vegas in April, Kardashian and Barker traveled to Portofino, Italy for an official wedding ceremony on May 15.

The couple was joined by their six children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Travis' son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

Kardashian's sisters — Khloé, Kim and Kylie and Kris Jenner — and momager Kris Jenner were in attendance alongside the pair's closest friends, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye.

Kardashian's wedding-day ensemble featured a white lace Dolce & Gabbana minidress (embossed with initials "KKB") teamed with a cathedral-length lace veil embroidered with a Virgin Mary motif and black thigh-high stockings. Barker donned a double-breasted tailored suit to coordinate with his bride.

