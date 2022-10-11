Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Their Black Tie Best at Landon Barker's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker kept their PDA streak hot

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 03:58 PM
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sending birthday well wishes and exchanging sexy couple kisses.

On Sunday, the two celebrated the 19th birthday of Barker's son Landon and took to Instagram to show off their trademark PDA and elegant style.

Within the carousel, Kardashian shared a candid photo of the newlyweds tongue kissing with Barker's hands around her waist.

"My wife," commented the Barker wellness founder, 46, alongside a black heart and a hot-faced emoji.

The gallery also captured the Poosh mogul and the Blink-182 drummer posing in their black tie best — a sleek off-the-shoulder black gown, open-toe heels and a sparkling choker necklace for her and an all-black suit and shades for him.

Kardashian, 43, even subtly showed off her impressive Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring and custom wedding band while holding up her left hand to her face for a sultry shot.

"Landon said 'black tie'," the mom of three captioned the post, referring to the teen's party dress code.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier in the day, the parents shared sweet Instagram posts dedicated to Landon.

"Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker 🖤 I love you forever and always!," Kardashian wrote to her stepson.

Meanwhile, Barker shared multiple throwback photos of himself and Landon. "Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !! You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you've become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!!," Barker wrote.

boohooMAN x Landon Barker Launch Party
Travis Barker and Landon Barker. Phillip Faraone/Getty

Last month, Kourtney and Travis were spotted around New York Fashion Week where they donned some serious style — and of course packed on the PDA once more.

On Sept. 13., the two attended the BooHoo x Kourtney Kardashian runway show, commemorating the debut of her first launch with the fast-fashion brand.

While waiting for the show to begin, they engaged in their signature tongue-kissing in the front row and continued the action outside of the venue.

Barker also took a new meaning to public devotion last month by kissing a public poster of his wife. The banner shown was to promote the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

The Lemme founder captioned the photo with a quote from Barker: "I don't care how dirty that is, that's my wife."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a>, travis barker
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot on May 22 during an extravagant wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy.

The couple were surrounded by close friends and family including their six children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, and Travis' children Landon, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

