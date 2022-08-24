Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wear Matching All-Black Outfits While Visiting a Truck Stop

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a new style: convenience store chic.

While making a pitstop in Daleville, Indiana, the couple turned a truck stop's snack aisle into their personal runway.

In new photos shared by the Poosh founder on Tuesday, the two posed in matching all-black outfits — Barker sporting a Motörhead hoodie and baggy trousers with Kardashian donning a cool bomber jacket over a risqué graphic tee shirt. They also twinned with their black sneakers and oversize shades (the Kardashians star going for a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses).

The outfit photos were joined by snapshots of the couple browsing the shop's fashion selections (that is, kitschy handmade bracelets and neon tee shirts).

"truck stop, huh?" she captioned the post, while asking fans on their choice of truck stop snacks in the comments.

Barker and Kardashian's A-list music friends and fellow tour camarades also commented on the post. "one of the joys of tour!" wrote Skye Hoppus, wife of former Blink-182 musician Mark Hoppus, while Avril Lavigne wrote, "Yes gurl. We live for them truck stops on the road. 🤘🏻."

The newlyweds spent this month on the road due while Barker travels with Machine Gun Kelly for his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Both shared a behind-the-scenes look at tour life on Instagram, which included tons of PDA.

In a photo posted on August 12, Kardashian, 43, shared a romantic snapshot of her drummer beau cuddling backstage as the self-proclaimed "tour wife." The same day, Barker, 46, shared a video of the two sharing sweet kisses — her on his lap while he drummed away.

Barker made his return to the stage on July 13 alongside MGK after being hospitalized in June for "life-threatening" pancreatitis.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Together, they've also proven to be style connoisseurs, from the red carpet to their own romantic wedding ceremony.

For their Portofino wedding extravaganza in May, they pulled out all of the style stops with stunning bride and groom ensembles — Kardashian in a Dolce & Gabbana minidress inspired by "lingerie of the 1960s" teamed with a show-stopping, trailing embroidered veil and Barker in a dashing suit.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty

A week before, they attended the Met Gala in coordinating Thom Browne black-and-white looks, making them the first couple to be dressed by the American designer for fashion's biggest night.

"A massive thank you to @thombrowne for your vision. When I heard that Travis and I were the first couple you had dressed, how important it was to you that our story be told, for us to be an extension of each other, it meant so much to us. I love how I was the deconstructed version of his perfectly polished look," Kardashian wrote under an Instagram carousel of her Met Gala fitting.