Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate New Year's Eve in Matching Pajamas and Party Gear

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker rang in the new year in a low-key yet stylish way.

In new Instagram photos of their cozy New Year's Eve party, shared by the Poosh mogul Monday, the couple is seen wearing matching black-and-white pajamas printed with graphics as they lounge around and take selfies.

Wearing his pajama top unbuttoned with a white tee shirt underneath, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, wraps arm around Kourtney's as she lays her head on his.

Both also don light-up 2023 glasses with the Lemme founder, 43, sporting a gold party hat too.

The pair spent the holiday as a blended family alongside Travis' son, Landon, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. They were also joined by Landon's girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

Other photos in the Kardashian star's carousel show her wearing a bikini for a night time dip in the pool. A couple of other pics feature her with Travis and her 8-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, on sand dune bikes.

"Happy new year :)))," Kourtney captioned the post while Travis commented, "the yin to my yang."

Although the twosome commemorated the new year in comfy wear, they sure made a statement at their family's annual Christmas Eve party last week.

This year, the Kardashian-Barkers hosted the famous function wearing holiday black-tie attire. For her look, Kourtney opted for minimalist style in a sheer white dress with ruched detailing while Travis coordinated in a black suit and overcoat.

Multiple photos shared to Instagram also show them posing with Kourtney's 10-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland (whom she also shares with Disick) matching with her mom in a white dress with a tulle skirt.

'Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️," Kourtney wrote on Instagram of the holiday extravaganza, which has only been canceled once since its start 43 years ago.