Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate New Year's Eve in Matching Pajamas and Party Gear

The couple celebrated the holiday as a blended family alongside Travis' son, Landon, stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, and Landon's girlfriend Charli D'Amelio

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 12:46 PM
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Match for NYE
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker rang in the new year in a low-key yet stylish way.

In new Instagram photos of their cozy New Year's Eve party, shared by the Poosh mogul Monday, the couple is seen wearing matching black-and-white pajamas printed with graphics as they lounge around and take selfies.

Wearing his pajama top unbuttoned with a white tee shirt underneath, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, wraps arm around Kourtney's as she lays her head on his.

Both also don light-up 2023 glasses with the Lemme founder, 43, sporting a gold party hat too.

The pair spent the holiday as a blended family alongside Travis' son, Landon, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. They were also joined by Landon's girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Other photos in the Kardashian star's carousel show her wearing a bikini for a night time dip in the pool. A couple of other pics feature her with Travis and her 8-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, on sand dune bikes.

"Happy new year :)))," Kourtney captioned the post while Travis commented, "the yin to my yang."

Although the twosome commemorated the new year in comfy wear, they sure made a statement at their family's annual Christmas Eve party last week.

This year, the Kardashian-Barkers hosted the famous function wearing holiday black-tie attire. For her look, Kourtney opted for minimalist style in a sheer white dress with ruched detailing while Travis coordinated in a black suit and overcoat.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kourtney-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kourtney Kardashian</a> Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Multiple photos shared to Instagram also show them posing with Kourtney's 10-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland (whom she also shares with Disick) matching with her mom in a white dress with a tulle skirt.

'Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️," Kourtney wrote on Instagram of the holiday extravaganza, which has only been canceled once since its start 43 years ago.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2yyq5NYwS/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/kourtneykardash/?hl=en. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
See Every Festive Look the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to Their New Year's Eve Parties
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram . kourtney k posted for alabama Barker's birthday including throwback photos of her and penelope pre kravis
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Alabama Barker's Birthday with Throwback Snaps of Her and Penelope Disick
Charlie D'Amelio and Landon Barker Matching in Their Black Tie Best at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Charli D'Amelio and Boyfriend Landon Barker Go Gothic Glam at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
kardashians holiday style 2022
See All the Festive Looks the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore to Their Famous Christmas Eve Party
Kourtney kardashian christmas Trees
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor
Headline: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9TOBDvl_I/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Their Black Tie Best at Landon Barker's Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjtHhNvvv27/.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Supportive' Travis Barker Helped Her Deal with Body Comments amid IVF
Kourtney Kardashian, Atiana De La Hoya
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker's Daughter 'Sweetest in All the Land' in Birthday Message
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Do Their Trademark Tongue Kiss Front Row at Her Boohoo Show
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Red Carpet Appearance with Blended Family: Photo