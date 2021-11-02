Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bid Farewell to Halloween in Edward Scissorhands Costumes

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are saying goodbye to spooky season in style!

The newly engaged couple posed for another series of Halloween-themed pictures that were posted to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday.

" 'Till next Halloween," Kardashian and Barker each captioned the carousel of shots, which saw Barker in a messy wig, a black leather get-up, and the signature scissor hands. Kardashian wore a white, off-the-shoulder dress, matching pumps and long, blonde wig to recreate the character of Kim.

The Poosh founder also posted a short clip of her and Barker in costume, in which she floated toward the camera as Barker's Scissorhands looked off in the distance.

Kardashian quoted the 1990s film in the caption, writing, "Innocence is what he knows. Beauty is what she sees."

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Is Engaged to Fiancé Travis Barker

Khloé Kardashian showered her older sister with love in the comments section, writing, "Kourtney I'm screaming."

Barker and his fiancée kept up with the Halloween spirit the entire month of October.

On Sunday, they shared their recreated looks from the 1993 classic film True Romance. Kardashian looked stunning as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama, wearing pink leopard-print leggings and a sheer blue top paired with a short blonde wig.

Meanwhile, Barker dressed as Christian Slater's character, Clarence, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, bomber jacket and shades.

Earlier this month, the duo channeled Sex Pistols bassist and punk rock icon Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert in Malibu.

Following their Oct. 17 engagement at a beachside hotel, a family source told PEOPLE that it was a long time coming for the duo, who have been dating for nearly a year.

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the insider said. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."