Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok Star Addison Rae Pose Poolside in Matching Bikinis

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Easterling are celebrating their friendship with matching bikinis.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, and the TikTok influencer, 19, posed for Instagram in turquoise and purple sparkling two-pieces by Italian swimwear brand Oséree.

“picture me I picture you,” Kardashian captioned two photos of herself standing over Easterling (A.K.A. Addison Rae) in front of her massive backyard pool.

In the first snap, the reality star is looking directly into the camera, wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat and holding a film camera, as Easterling appears to be talking on the phone. In the second, Kardashian is putting her bikini body on full display as she looks up to the sky and soaks up the California sunshine.

"the duo that I love," one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. Another person joked, "Ok how can I be friends with both of you.

Aside from taking a few photos for social media, the friends also made drinks and filmed TikTok videos during their weekend pool day.

In one Instagram Story clip, posted by longtime KarJenner family friend Simon Huck, Kardashian can be seen using a cocktail shaker as the group cools off in her kitchen. Easterling reposted an Instagram video from friend Phil Riportella , who captured behind-the-scenes footage of the influencer filming her version of the Mamma Mia TikTok trend.

Easterling shared the final result with her 57.2 million followers a few hours later, and the risqué clip has already amassed over 30 million views on the video-sharing social media app.

In June, the TikTok star opened up about her unlikely friendship with the Poosh founder, revealing that it was YouTube sensation David Dobrik who first made the introduction as a treat for her son Mason Disick, 10.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," she said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

And after meeting, Easterling said she and Kardashian immediately hit it off.

"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Easterling said Kardashian has taught her the importance of tuning out hate and focusing on the positive.