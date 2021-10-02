The sisters showed followers that they're ready for Halloween now that October has arrived

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Decorate for Halloween on First Day of October: 'Tis the Season'

Kourtney Kardashian is getting into the spooky spirit right on time this year, along with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian, 42, posted a collection of festive photos to her Instagram on Friday, on the occasion of the first day of October.

The first image in the Halloween-themed gallery saw the reality star's home entryway flanked by two enormous skeleton figures.

Another picture was a selfie of the reality star, wearing a skeleton costume along with a photo filter that gave her devil horns.

Other images showed an elaborate and macabre table spread, along with a brief video clip showing the words "Men quake in fear!" on a movie screen.

A few hours later, Kardashian's younger sister Jenner, 24, posted her own mood board of October images, starting off with a bowl of mini pumpkins.

The Kylie Skin mogul also showed off some Halloween-themed cupcakes, the results of baking with her daughter Stormi Webster, 3 (on her Instagram Stories, Jenner noted, "We are really excited over here #Oct1").

She also showed off her own decorations on a sideboard, along with some witch figurines and a candle that said "Hello Fall."