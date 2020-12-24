The Kardashian family is not having their annual Christmas Eve party for the first time in 42 years because of the coronavirus pandemic

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Show Skin in Their Festive Christmas Eve Looks

The Kardashian-Jenner family may not being having their annual Christmas Eve party this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the family won't be wearing some festive 'fits as they celebrate.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner showed off their holiday outfits on Instagram Thursday, and both opted for looks that showed some skin.

Kourtney, who hosted last year's fête, shared her look in a post with the caption, "Just the family coming over tonight ⛄️ wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve ❤️🎄"

The mother of three, 41, wore a knit minidress and white square-toed shoes as she posed with a snowman figurine by her front door. She also included a photo of her house's walkway, which was lined with multiple Santa and snowmen figurines.

Kendall, 25, shared her own look on her Instagram Story, posting a mirror selfie of herself wearing a long red dress with a dramatic slit up the side and a matching robe. The model topped off the look with fuzzy slippers.

"Christmas Eve," she wrote atop the snap.

Last week, Kendall joined friend Hailey Bieber to get into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and cooking a meal together. The covergirl also previously shared a peek at her holiday decorations, which include a Christmas tree, massive lit-up garland and stockings.

"tequila and pup🎄" Kendall wrote on Instagram earlier this month, sharing photos of the decor. "holidays at kenny’s."

Khloé Kardashian revealed in early December that the family's legendary annual Christmas Eve party wouldn't be taking place this year.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," Khloe, 36, shared on Twitter in response to a fan. "It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."