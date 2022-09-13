Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Boohoo Collaboration Backlash: 'It's Definitely Making Some Noise'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is standing behind her new style endeavor.

On Sept. 6, the Kardashians star was named the new brand ambassador of Boohoo, with a partnership that includes two sustainability-driven collections as well as social content capturing the star's sustainable fashion journey.

Kardashian, 43, has faced online criticism and backlash for the collaboration due its contradictory message, prompting her to share a paragraph-long explanation on her decision to take on the project.

"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet," Kardashian wrote on an Instagram post that was shared on Sept. 13, the same day her first Boohoo collection is set to debut at NYFW.

The "sustainability ambassador" confessed that she expected the backlash "because the two just don't go hand in hand." Yet, she hoped that the partnership would raise awareness on the "impacts of fast fashion on our planet."

"I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It's definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for," she added.

She continued: "I certainly don't have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn't get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose."

Kardashian concluded on a hopeful note, inviting experts to reach out so that both she and Boohoo could further the partnership's message. "I will be elaborating on their changes, how we've made this line more sustainable, and what I've learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!"

Alongside her double-edged collaboration, the lifestyle mogul also launched her new brand Lemme, a line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements, on Monday. It was only just last week, the entrepreneur teased the new business on Instagram.

In an interview for WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, Kardashian revealed that the brand took five years to develop, a long process filled with hands-on testing by Kardashian herself.

"My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she explained to the outlet. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body."

"Some things test well but most of the time things didn't test well on me. I found it so interesting when he would say, 'Oh, it's because they're using corn or corn syrup or it's genetically modified,'" Kardashian added.

The company's name was also stamped with a personal touch as it was pulled from Kardashian's everyday vernacular.

"I couldn't think of the right word for each scenario [in which to take a supplement], but we'd say all the time, 'Lemme focus on this.' Once we realized we use it so much in our vocabulary, none of us could get it out of our heads," she said. "You know, Lemme-everything-that-I'm-doing," she explained to the publication.

"I feel like naming a business is like naming a kid," Kardashian further shared. "There was one [name] that always felt so right for each of my kids, and I felt the same way with Poosh and Lemme."

Kardashian's Lemme supplemental gummies will be available to purchase later this month.