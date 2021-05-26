Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Shopping Day Selfie with BFF Addison Rae

The duo formed an unlikely friendship last summer after being introduced by social media star David Dobrik

Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok star Addison Rae love a girls' shopping day!

Kardashian, 42, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram wearing a coordinating outfit with Rae (née Addison Easterling), 20, in what appears to be a throwback photo from their New York City trip together last fall.

The BFFs posed for the pic in a dressing room where each woman modeled chunky black combat boots (Kardashian's are Prada; Rae's are Doc Martens) with a button-down shirt and short set (Kardashian chose black, while Rae wore white).

In the background, one can spot Kardashian's sky blue tie-dye belted Eppram jacket draped on the dressing room bench, which she later changed into for a stroll with Rae, who wore the same Eppram jacket in ivory, around the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Oct. 10. (Rae has also since dyed her hair a summery blonde shade.)

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae shopping in New York Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10, 2020 | Credit: AbacaPress/Splash News Online

Kardashian captioned the cute Instagram selfie, "shop till you drop." Rae replied in the comments with a simple red heart emoji.

Last June, Rae opened up about her unlikely friendship with Kardashian, revealing that it was YouTube sensation David Dobrik who first made the introduction as a treat for the reality star's son Mason Disick, 11.

"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," she said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Despite their age difference, the duo immediately hit it off. "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

During an interview with PEOPLE, Rae said she's been thankful to have Kardashian guide her through the spotlight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has even taught her the importance of tuning out hate and focusing on the positive.

kourtney kardashian Addison Rae (L) and Kourtney Kardashian (R) | Credit: kourtney kardashian/instagram