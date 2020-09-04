Keeping Up with Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae! See the Duo's Best Matching Moments
Kardashian has been spending a ton of time with the TikTok star
Model Behavior
The unlikely pair met through famous YouTuber David Dobrik and immediately hit it off.
"I met Kourtney through a friend, through David," Addison Easterling (a.k.a. Addison Rae), 20, said during an appearance on the Tom Ward Show. "We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok."
After meeting, Addison said she and Kourtney, 41, immediately hit it off and have had a slew of matching moments together ever since.
"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."
Click through to see their most memorable coordinating outfits.
Matching with Matcha
Each with an iced matcha latte in-hand, the BFFs strolled through the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C. in a belted Eppram jacket (worn as a mini dress) and combat boots (Kourtney's are Prada, Addison's are Doc Martens).
Taking on N.Y.C.
They kept their coordinated looks coming as they explored the city with Kourtney sporting a $1,775 Nour Hammour leather trench and Addison wearing Aritzia vegan leather pants. And of course, they each accessorized their looks with matching SKIMS face masks.
Yin and Yang
While Kourtney chose a high-shine version and Addison kept it demure in black, both friends stepped out in long-sleeve shirtdresses, proving they truly know how to complement each other's style.
Getting the Perfect Shot...
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Easterling said Kardashian has taught her the importance of tuning out hate and focusing on the positive.
"One of my friends, Kourtney Kardashian, has told me to appreciate and look at the bigger picture and to not get so caught up in the micro," she said. "Just enjoy what you have and don’t let things get to you too much because there’s so much else to be happy about."
One way they do that? Enjoying pool days in Palm Springs wearing identical string bikinis.
Lots of Laughs
"My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories," Kardashian joked in the caption of an Instagram photo of the pair sharing a laugh with coordinated headscarves.
Let the Sunshine In
The pair wore matching silk pajamas (Addison's in blue and Kourtney's in pink) and chic hair accessories while having an outdoor tea party.
Poolside Pals
"Today is a beautiful day," Addison captioned a photo of the pair laying in the pool in string bikinis.
Fun in the Sun
Kourtney captioned her photos of the pair in their matching swimwear with a simple mermaid emoji.
Having a (Disco) Ball
To celebrate the release of Miley Cyrus's single "Midnight Sky," the pair had a fun shoot dressed in all black with some disco balls.
Seeing Double?
The two continued their matching streak, this time donning little black dresses and sky-high ponytails.
Lounging Around
"Living dream," the TikTok sensation captioned a photo of herself in a purple bikini lounging by the pool with Kardashian who wore a similar teal two-piece style.
Pajamas in the Pool
Pajama party in the pool, anyone? Kourtney and Addison hopped in while wearing their matching striped pajamas to cool off from the hot California sun.
Taking in the View
"So what," Addison captioned the photos wearing color-coordinated PJs. Pajamas, they're the new bikinis, huh?