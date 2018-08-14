Kourtney Kardashian is giving everyone something to look at.

If she was trying to show her sisters she is exciting to look at or reminding ex Younes Bendjima what he is missing out on, she certainly achieved both.

The mother of three, 39, showed off her toned stomach in a photograph she shared on Instagram Monday in which she wore a daring blue swimsuit from White Fox Swim called “100% SALTY” from their limited edition collection.

“Detox,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘So Interesting To Look At’ After Sister Kim’s Epic Diss

During the season premiere of KUWTK last week, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney got into a fight while the KKW Beauty mogul, 37, was trying to organize a Christmas card shoot.

After Kourtney told her sister she wasn’t interested in rearranging her schedule to accommodate the shoot as she would rather just spend that time with her kids, Kim fired back by telling her sister that “no one wants you in the f— shoot” before calling her “the least exciting to look at.”

In response, Kourtney cried on the phone, saying, “I’m not here to be mistreated by my f—— bitch family. Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that.”

The post also comes one day after Sunday night’s episode of the show in which Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian attended a therapy session to hash out their problems.

“You surround yourself with people that seem to be the opposite, in my opinion,” Kim said. “You’re preaching that you just want this zen life and you’re so positive and you don’t want to fight, but most of the time you’re arguing about stuff that it’s like, again? This? Everyone sees it and everyone comments on it.”

Crying, Kourtney said she felt like her sisters were never “genuinely” happy for her.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“Like, when I say I’m going on a trip — everything to you guys … the show is more important, work is more important,” she said. “Maybe traveling isn’t a priority to you, but it is to me. You would never take the time to just go do something because maybe you don’t want to leave work. … We all have different priorities and working, it’s not my top priority. It’s never going to be.”

While they all agreed to try to be more sensitive with each other, each sister left the therapy session feeling just as unsettled as before.

“I feel like my sisters really aren’t hearing what I’m saying and we’re focusing on the wrong issues about me being late, or my trips,” said Kourtney. “I just don’t know how this is going to change moving forward.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ of Her ‘Disgusting’ Family: ‘It’s Just Gross’

The family spat aired as news broke that Kourtney had split with Bendjima.

Last week photos of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico surfaced on TMZ and a source confirmed to PEOPLE the couple had called it quits, saying that “it didn’t end well.”

Kourtney and Bendjima were going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by the three children she shares with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5.

But a source told PEOPLE that the two had been having issues since returning from the trip.

“As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems,” the source said. “Younes was in L.A. recently, and things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break but were not officially over. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together.”

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” the source added. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”