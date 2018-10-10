Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Looks Like She Hasn't Aged Since 14 in This Throwback Bikini Pic

Colleen Kratofil
October 10, 2018
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest Instagram proves that she’s always had a great bikini collection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, shared a throwback swimsuit snap on social media of her 14-year-old self wearing a striped two-piece in a tropical locale.

It may have been 25 years since that teenage photo was taken, but Kourtney has definitely maintained a youthful appearance (thanks to diet, exercise and a regimented skincare routine), as can be seen in her many, many recent bikini pics.

There’s her “cat in the hat” photo from September.

Her “day away” poolside getaway with sister Kendall Jenner.

And her sultry two-piece from Mexico in August.

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Trusts’ Sofia Richie with Her and Scott Disick’s Kids: Source

Following her split from split from Younes Bendjima, Kourtney has been spotted with grown-ish star Luka Sabbat, 20. A source told PEOPLE that while they’re hanging out together, they’re just having fun.

“It’s nothing serious right now,” the source told PEOPLE. “It makes her feel good to have these hot, young guys who are interested in her.”

