Kourtney Kardashian Supports Sister Kim in a Plunging Pantsuit at the CFDA Awards

It’s a KarJenner takeover at the CFDA Awards!

Kim Kardashian West is receiving the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s inaugural Influencer of the Year award, and her family came out to support her. Not only did sister Kendall Jenner attend in a lilac feather mini, but sister Kourtney Kardashian posed along the star on the carpet.

While Kim wore an abs-baring Rick Owens crop top outfit, Kourtney chose a sparkly black pantsuit with a plunging neckline, which she paired with multiple layered cross necklaces.

Kardashian West teased that there may be a few surprise guests on her Instagram stories Sunday night, posting a snap from her private jet with Kendall and Kourtney, on-again friend Steph Shep and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, a friend of the family and CFDA nominee for womenswear designer of the year.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian has remained in Ohio since giving birth to baby True in April, but is planning to return to L.A.

“She’ll be back really soon,” mom Kris Jenner, told Entertainment Tonight, adding that her daughter is “loving being a mom.”