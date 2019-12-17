While You Were Sleeping, This $15 Tunic Dress Blew Up on Amazon

Image zoom

Depending on where you live, a lot of things could have happened while you were sleeping last night. Maybe your front lawn became covered in snow; maybe your office sent a weather advisory email saying it’s closed for the day; maybe a driver nine stories below you blared his or her car horn for so long that you weren’t actually asleep at all (yay, NYC!). No matter what geographically-bound surprise you awoke to this morning, one shift is universal: The Korsis Tunic Dress swept Amazon, climbing 152 spots (or 220 percent) in popularity among shoppers.

Image zoom

Buy It! Korsis Long-Sleeve Round Neck Button Side T-Shirt Tunic Dress in Purple, $16.08-$18.68; amazon.com

Like some of your front lawns blanketed in snow, the Amazon reviews section is blanketed by positive sentiments about the dress, like that it “fits just right,” is “very comfy,” and has a “very flattering fit.” One customer even said she’s worn it both to teach and to a wedding, adding that it’s “perfect for either!”

The material — a polyester, cotton, and spandex fabric blend — is a big hit among customers, with one putting it first in her list of “pros” about the dress, saying, “THE. MATERIAL. I was not expecting for the top to feel so nice and soft to the touch. It feels expensive [and is] not see through.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Korsis Long-Sleeve Round Neck Button Side T-Shirt Tunic Dress in Black, $14.98; amazon.com

The asymmetrical hemline and wooden buttons down one side give the tunic a modern aesthetic without getting too busy, and it’s still understated enough to wear with your favorite leggings and boots. Plus, the round-neck, long-sleeved piece has a versatile dress-shirt style that makes it easy to layer for wintertime office looks as well as to dress up for a night out with friends.

With sizes ranging from small to XXL and 12 colorways, you have a lot of options to discover the just-right look for you, and prices (which vary depending on the color and size you choose) range from $14.93 in white to $18.68 for the dress in purple.

Whether you’re shopping for more work-appropriate dresses or just want to have a secret wardrobe weapon up your sleeve for spontaneous occasions, the Korsis Button Side Tunic Dress could be the staple piece you’ve been waiting for.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.