Ungaro, Guvanch and More to Be Highlighted in Kornit Fashion Week Inspired by 'Diversity of the Human Race'
From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, an "inclusive lineup of diverse models" will be walking down the runway in L.A. wearing sustainable designs
A new fashion week is coming to town in November.
From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, Kornit Fashion Week LA will be showcasing collections from 22 innovative and sustainable designers and brands, including Ungaro, Kobi Halperin, Asher Levine, Lakris, Guvanch and more.
The invitation-only shows will be held at an event space in the Pacific Stock Exchange Building, and a diverse lineup of models of all ages and sizes will be featured throughout the week.
"For me, fashion is about people, not just clothes. The most important thing for me is changing what the ideal definition of beauty is," says Motty Reif. "I'm inspired by the diversity of the human race, especially women, and want to show people that beauty is not just one type. People of all ages, shapes, genders and races are beautiful and should be celebrated."
According to Kornit Digital's chief marketing officer Omer Kulka, the goal of the "alternative" fashion week in L.A. is to shine a light on social responsibility and sustainability.
"Those who join us in Los Angeles will see that environmentally and socially responsible production is here, offering superior quality, profitability due to a waste-free approach, and more creative freedom than ever," says Kulka.