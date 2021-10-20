From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, an "inclusive lineup of diverse models" will be walking down the runway in L.A. wearing sustainable designs

Ungaro, Guvanch and More to Be Highlighted in Kornit Fashion Week Inspired by 'Diversity of the Human Race'

A new fashion week is coming to town in November.

The invitation-only shows will be held at an event space in the Pacific Stock Exchange Building, and a diverse lineup of models of all ages and sizes will be featured throughout the week.

"For me, fashion is about people, not just clothes. The most important thing for me is changing what the ideal definition of beauty is," says Motty Reif. "I'm inspired by the diversity of the human race, especially women, and want to show people that beauty is not just one type. People of all ages, shapes, genders and races are beautiful and should be celebrated."

According to Kornit Digital's chief marketing officer Omer Kulka, the goal of the "alternative" fashion week in L.A. is to shine a light on social responsibility and sustainability.