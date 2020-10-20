This Jennifer Garner-Loved Workout Brand Just Put All of Its Face Masks on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These days, it’s not uncommon to find high-demand face masks excluded from the discounts when a brand has a sale. There are, however, a few exceptions. During Prime Day, for example, Amazon’s best-selling face mask was marked down nearly 40 percent, and right now, all of Koral’s exercise-friendly face masks are going for an additional 25 percent off. This is rare, and this is good, but you only have until October 21 to get your hands on discounted protective face coverings from the celebrity-loved brand.

Koral’s top-quality workout selection has been a Hollywood favorite for years, likely because its pieces are not only stylish, but smartly constructed, too. Most of its sports bras and leggings are made from breathable, sweat-wicking, move-with-you materials that’ll keep you comfortable through mile four or burpee number 30. It only makes sense, then, that the brand implemented these same game-changing design elements when creating its face masks.

The masks are obviously stylish, available in designs ranging from gold metallic to cheetah print. But a look into their DNA is where things get really impressive. Koral’s face masks are made from an antimicrobial performance fabric that’s moisture-wicking and comes with built-in UV protection (something that’s important year-round). The breathable material comfortably stretches for a secure fit and is easy to clean — it’s machine-washable and quick-drying, which ensures less time between wash and wear.

The masks flew off shelves when they first launched in May, and over time, the brand’s collection of workout-approved face coverings expanded to include 21 trendy options that retail anywhere from $20 to $35. Right now, though, you can get every single one of Koral’s masks on sale starting at $15 when you use the code KORALVOTES25 at checkout.

Nothing is excluded from Koral’s face mask sale, a promotion the brand is running to encourage everyone to get out and vote safely (in a Koral mask, of course). Below, shop some of our favorites that are 25 percent off until October 21.

