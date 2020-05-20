This Jennifer Garner-Loved Leggings Brand Just Released Breathable Face Masks for Working Out

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Brands have been releasing their own face masks practically non-stop lately, and for the most part, each maintains a part of its label’s signature ethos. Kate Middleton-approved Lele Sadoughi, known for its embellished headbands, recently dropped hand-decorated cloth face coverings, while Mother Denim went the (perhaps unsurprisingly) denim route with its now-sold out masks. As we veer into summer territory, however, many people are realizing that wearing a face mask in the heat can be quite uncomfortable — and one brand is here to change that.

Koral, an activewear label with an impressive roster of A-list fans like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Garner, is the latest retailer to shift gears to keep up with the growing face mask demand. But there’s one key thing that sets its cloth coverings apart from many others: Koral’s stretchy face masks use its signature quick-drying technical performance fabric that’ll be a game-changer when working out or simply walking around in the summertime heat.

Koral’s face masks are made from the same material used for its celeb-loved leggings — an antimicrobial, sweat-wicking, and breathable fabric that also offers UV protection, something that’s even more important in the summer. What’s more, these masks are super easy to wash and won’t take long to dry, either, thanks to the quick-dry material. That means less wait time between wash and wear, and if you’re wearing them for sweaty workouts, you should definitely wash them more frequently to avoid potential breakouts.

Buy It! Koral Infinity Face Mask, $20; koral.com

The face masks go for $20 each and are available in a camo and cheetah prints, as well as the always versatile black and white. It’s also worth mentioning that a portion of the proceeds from the mask sales will go directly to No Kid Hungry.

If past face mask drops from other brands have been any indication, the protective cloth coverings don’t stay in stock for long, so we don’t recommend waiting. Shop Koral’s breathable, exercise-friendly masks below.

Buy It! Koral Shiny Netz Face Mask, $20; koral.com

Buy It! Koral Camo Infinity Face Mask, $20; koral.com

Buy It! Koral Shiny Netz Face Mask in Cheetah Print, $20; koral.com

