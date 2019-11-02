PSA: UGG Has a More Affordable Sister Line with Tons of Cozy Styles Under $100

Image zoom Amazon

Years after launching and taking over shoe scene, Ugg boots are still a classic fall and winter staple thanks to their super comfy and plush feel. But now, there’s an even cheaper way to get your furry fix.

Ugg fans can find similar styles that feature the brand’s signature, super soft materials and cozy look through Ugg’s under-the-radar sister line, Koolaburra. The under-$100 assortment is available on Amazon and includes tons of comfy boots and slippers, starting at $40.

The affordable line also offers fashion sneakers, heeled booties, and kids shoes, all of which you can shop through the Koolaburra by UGG store on Amazon. And since every style is Prime-eligible (with most included in Prime Wardrobe, too), you can have them at your door in no time with Prime’s free, two-day shipping.

Just like Ugg’s wildly popular sheepskin, fur-lined boots and slippers, Koolaburra shoes also have the same comfy feel, but with a mix of real and faux fur materials. They’re just as well-received by shoppers, too, with tons of styles earning near-perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews.

“These are now my new favorite pair of shoes,” one reviewer wrote about the $79.99 Victoria short fashion boot. “I was a little Skeptical about the Koolaburra brand. I thought it would be subpar to Ugg, but it appears that it has just as good quality. In any case, I love them. They are warm and comfortable, and I will be ordering another pair of tall in the very near future.”

Ready to treat yourself to a new pair of warm and fuzzy boots, slippers, or booties this winter? Choose your favorites from the Koolaburra by Ugg Amazon store or browse some of the most popular styles here.

