These $30 Sneakers Are So Comfy, Customers Say They Forget They’re Even Wearing Them

Image zoom Amazon

There are two words we particularly love hearing in the same sentence: sneakers and comfortable. And while there are plenty of walking-friendly trainers on the market, Amazon shoppers have crowned one wallet-friendly pair the most comfy of all.

The Konhill slip-on sneakers are sock-like kicks that currently have more than 1,000 five-star reviews that speak to their comfort, price, and fashion-forward design (a.k.a. everything that you would want in a sneaker). Plenty of customers concur that the Konhill sneakers — which have a breathable stretch-mesh knit upper, a cushioned insole, and a durable elastic rubber outsole — are so comfortable that you might forget that you’re even wearing them at all. Yes, that’s how lightweight they say they are.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Konhill Breathable Slip-on Sneakers, $30; amazon.com

“This shoe is wonderful! It’s among the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn,” one customer raved in the extensive reviews section, adding, “These shoes are the closest things to going barefoot…while walking on clouds! I have lots of feet issues, including large bunions and hammertoes, so finding any shoes that aren’t painful is almost a miracle!… The shoe fits like a glove, is extremely lightweight, and the design is sleek and attractive. I highly recommend this shoe and am buying another couple pairs in different colors.”

Other sneaker features mentioned by reviewers include that they require no break-in time (a huge plus!), are true to size, and rival several name-brand options that can easily cost three times as much.

If you do a lot of walking (which hey, is probably most of us), are on your feet a good chunk of your day, or are just looking for a stylish sneaker that you won’t want to kick off the second you get home, then a pair of Konhill sneakers just may be your soles’ mate.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Konhill Breathable Slip-on Sneakers, $30; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Konhill Breathable Slip-on Sneakers, $30; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Konhill Breathable Slip-on Sneakers, $30; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.