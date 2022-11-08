Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards

Natalia Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models in February 2021  

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 01:13 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (13611770bj) Natalia Bryant CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Natalia Bryant is a young fashionista.

The 19-year-old daughter of late sports great Kobe Bryant is making her mark in the fashion world after signing with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded dress.

She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After signing with IMG Models, Natalia shared that fashion is something she's always been interested in. She told the modeling agency, "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model."

She added, "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

RELATED VIDEO: Natalia Bryant Dazzles in Plunging Teal Gown at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding

Natalia shared that she gets her biggest fashion inspiration from her mom, Vanessa Bryant. She revealed in a September 2021 Q&A with IMG Models that her mom gives her style tips and has shown her that beauty comes from the inside first.

According to the teen, her favorite aspect about fashion is that she can always find "inspiration from other people."

"I love how fashion inspires different people from different cultures and different parts of the country," she explained at the time. "You can gain inspiration from everywhere and anyone, and I think that's the most beautiful part about fashion is that you can find inspiration anywhere."

In a separate interview with Vogue, she shared, "Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That's definitely helped shape who I am as an individual."

Vanessa, 40, and Kobe wed in April 2001. They share daughters Natalia, Bianka, 5, Capri, 3, and Gianna, who died alongside her father at age 13 in a Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Kobe was 41.

