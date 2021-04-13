Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Intimates Brand Sold Over 85,000 Pairs of Underwear at Its Last Warehouse Sale — Now It’s Back

If your underwear drawer is overdue for an update, this Knix Warehouse sale has you covered (literally).

The popular intimates brand just launched a ton of warehouse deals on wardrobe essentials like bras, underwear, loungewear, and even face masks. In case you're not familiar with Knix, the brand is known for its leakproof period underwear and size-inclusive undergarments, which go up to 4XL in select bottoms, and 42G in bras. It's become so popular over the years, it sells an item every six seconds.

The brand is offering up to 50 percent off during the sale, with prices starting at just $10. Here are 10 of our favorite Knix deals you can snag right now:

Underwear is definitely a hot ticket item during this sale — the brand sold over 85,000 pairs during its warehouse sale last fall. Other than its leakproof style, Knix's seamless Essential underwear is also a customer-favorite. The smooth undies are made with a soft and breathable fabric that's designed to mold to your body and have a quick-dry gusset. They have 1,440 reviews from shoppers who say they're "super lightweight and so comfortable." One customer even said they threw out all their underwear to replace them with the Essential bikinis.

You can snag a pack of three of the Essential undies in several styles during the warehouse sale, starting at $29.50.

Buy It! Knix Essential Bikini Underwear, 3 Pack, $29.50 (orig. $54); knixwarehouse.com

Buy It! Knix Essential Lace Bikini Underwear, 3 Pack, $29.50 (orig. $54); knixwarehouse.com

Knix's LuxeLift Pullover Bra — which the brand calls its "most comfortable bra yet" — is on sale for just $32. The wireless bra offers medium support, has removable cups, and is hardware free. It's racked up nearly 2,000 reviews from shoppers who say they are "addicted" to how comfy it is.

And if you're looking for something with more support, the popular Catalyst Sports Bra is over $20 off. It's designed to reduce breast movement by 76 percent, and it outperformed 800 bras it was tested against, according to the brand. Knix says it's the "most supportive, high impact wireless sports bra you'll ever put on."

Buy It! Knix LuxeLift Pullover Bra, $32.50 (orig. $50); knixwarehouse.com

Buy It! Knix Catalyst Sports Bra, $66.50 (orig. $89); knixwarehouse.com

In addition to the bras and underwear, Knix's loungewear and face masks are also majorly discounted. Its FreshFix Air Face Masks are made with three layers of a liquid-repellent fabric that the brand says is 99.9 percent efficient at filtering bacteria.

Buy It! Knix FreshFix Air Face Mask, $10.50 (orig. $15); knixwarehouse.com

Buy It! Knix Modal Short Sleeve Romper, $45.50 (orig. $65); knixwarehouse.com