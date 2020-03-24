Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner‘s beauty businesses are temporarily ceasing production as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread throughout the United States.

Due to the current health orders in California, which require 40 million residents to stay at home “until further notice,” as of Monday, both KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics announced that since they are considered a non-essential business, the companies’ fulfillment centers would close temporarily.

“While our website remains available to accept orders, our fulfillment center cannot guarantee delivery dates at this time. Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping. For any orders placed on or after March 16, 2020, our return policy has been updated to allow our customers to cancel unshipped orders at any time for a full refund,” the KKW Beauty team said in a statement on Twitter.

To Our KKW Beauty Family: The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/huihZYgFU1 — KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) March 23, 2020

Kylie Cosmetics shared a similar statement on its Twitter with the same return policy as KKW Beauty. Both brands ensured customers that they will “continue to keep you updated via email and on our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

At this time, it is unclear when the fulfillment centers for KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics will reopen.

a message to our Kylie Cosmetics family… pic.twitter.com/EknPCZk1NX — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) March 23, 2020

However, Jenner’s Kylie Skin fulfillment facility, which is a separate factory from her cosmetics HQ, is still operating per usual. “hi guys, just wanted to let you know that the fulfillment center we use for @kylieskin remains open and is following all health and safety precautions. We will continue to ship orders from KylieSkin.com,” said a statement from Kylie Cosmetics on Twitter.

RELATED: How Rihanna, the Currys and More Celebrities Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

hi guys, just wanted to let you know that the fulfillment center we use for @kylieskin remains open and is following all health and safety precautions. We will continue to ship orders from https://t.co/SmULSodZLv pic.twitter.com/lDxgPyz9I4 — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) March 23, 2020

Kardashian West, 39, has been keeping a low-profile while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, but shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Monday while eating lunch in her home with mom Kris Jenner, 64.

“Today is the first day that I’m having someone from the outside come into my home. We are sitting six feet apart, having lunch together,” Kardashian West said.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/instagram

She added: “We just went in our backyard. I just want you guys to be encouraged that social distancing is definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get over this curve.”

Jenner, 22, also shared an important message about staying home in an effort to curb the virus. Leading by example, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she’s been home for “nine days.”

“Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” she said. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Says Hiding Her Pregnancy Prepared Her for Social Distancing

The star continued, “I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” she said. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

As of Tuesday morning, at least 43,499 people across all U.S. states have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 537 patients have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.