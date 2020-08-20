KJ Apa Takes Sultry Nude Photos of Model Clara Berry on Vacation

The model wrote “Jtm,” in the comment section, which is an abbreviation for “Je t'aime” or “I love you” in French

KJ Apa's vacation with model Clara Berry is heating up.

The Riverdale actor, 23, snapped nude photographs of the French beauty at an undisclosed exotic location, then posted the stunning series on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “There’s nowhere else.”

Apa captured Berry lying on her stomach in front of a picturesque cliff and sunset in the first photo. In the second, the model shows off her backside as she faces away from the camera with her arms stretched to the sky. Apa also shared a photo of Berry gazing directly into the camera with beach waves and no makeup on — her natural beauty on full display.

“Jtm,” Berry said in the comment section, which is the abbreviation for “Je t'aime” or “I love you” in French.

The actor’s Riverdale co-stars also chimed in, with Camila Mendes leaving a simple heart emoji and Mädchen Amick adding a peach emoji.

Berry, who has worked with major brands including Adidas, Off-White, Zadig & Voltaire, Jean Paul Gaultier and Moncler, posted the same pictures on her own Instagram account. She captioned the series of snaps, “Seul au monde By. @kjapa 🏡,” which means “alone in the world” in French.

The status of their relationship is unclear, though many fans speculated about the meaning of the sultry Instagram photos in the comment section.

A representative for Berry declined to comment on the matter, and a representative for Apa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In February, the New Zealand-born actor sparked romance rumors when he posted a photo of himself kissing a mystery woman wearing a hat that covered her face on Instagram.

He captioned the now-deleted smooching snap “coup de foudre,” which is French for “love at first sight.”

The new romance came more than six months after he was seen getting close to The Longest Ride actress Britt Robertson at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in San Diego.

PEOPLE confirmed the pair were holding hands throughout the night, and Apa was spotted with his arm wrapped around Robertson’s waist. The duo were also seen sharing a kiss together and hanging out with Apa’s Riverdale costars.