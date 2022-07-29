KJ Apa Looks Unrecognizable After Buzzing His Famous Red Riverdale Hair
KJ Apa has a whole new look!
The Riverdale actor, 25, debuted a new 'do on Instagram Thursday, showcasing a buzz cut that highlights his natural brown hair.
"Reset. One Fast Move," Apa wrote on Instagram, alongside the photo, which shows him sporting a flower behind his left ear and facial scruff.
Nearing 1.5 million likes Friday morning, the post prompted co-stars and fans to weigh in about the radical new look.
"OMG. I ❤️❤️❤️" wrote Apa's TV mom, actress Molly Ringwald.
"Who's that?" actor Nicholas Galitzine asked.
"Lean, mean, clean and air stream! Looking good bud. #OneFastMove is going to be so siiiiiick," wrote Cougar Town alum Brian Van Holt.
Apa's newly shorn look coincides while the actor is making One Fast Move, a motorcycling racing film also starring Euphoria's Eric Dane. The film just began production in Atlanta, according to Deadline.
It's been a year of transition for Apa, who welcomed son Sasha Vai Keneti with model girlfriend Clara Berry in September.
Since his son's birth, Apa has been sharing adorable glimpses of his and Sasha's story times with his 18.9 million Instagram followers, most recently posting a video of himself reading the classic children's book Goodnight Moon to the infant, who couldn't take his eyes off his dad.