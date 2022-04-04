You Can Breeze Through the TSA Line with These Unisex Slip-On Sneakers on Your Feet
Have you ever held up the TSA line at the airport because you can't get your shoes back on? It's OK, we've all been there. Between gathering up all your belongings and making sure you have your ID and boarding pass, the TSA security lines at the airport can get a little hectic. Fortunately, there's a chic and comfortable solution to this awkward problem: hands-free shoes that are available on Amazon.
Kizik's The Prague slip-on sneakers are, first and foremost, rather sleek looking, as you can choose the classic black and white or navy blue and white to match nearly any outfit. They work just as well with dark denim and a cashmere sweater on a first-class flight as they do with sweats for a weekend coffee run. And then you factor in just how easy the shoes are to slip on and off? Yes, please.
What really makes these slip-on sneakers shine is the collapsible heel. It eliminates the need to bend down in order to get your feet back into the shoes, which is obviously a lifesaver in the TSA line. And they're actually quite comfortable for all that walking that comes with airport travel.
These kicks aren't just for those who are all about that travel life. The shoes also work extremely well for people with limited mobility who can't bend easily to tie and untie laces. One reviewer notes that the sneakers were ideal for wearing after a hip replacement, and another satisfied shopper who is a caregiver called them "wonderful sneakers" that are "right up there with sliced bread."
Beyond the easy-on, easy-off functionality, the shoes are made of quality canvas mesh material, so they're nice and lightweight, and they let your feet breathe.
The array of sizes to choose from is impressive too, ranging from 6 to 16.5 women's — including wide widths. This is a unisex style, so the men's sizing starts at 4.5 and goes through 15, also with wide width options. When choosing your size though, you'll want to pay attention to the reviews. Overall, the consensus is that the slip-on sneakers run about two sizes smaller, so you may want to size up accordingly. For example, a women's 6 fits more like a size 4.5 or 5, so bear this in mind when picking out your own pair.
And while the $99 price tag may be a little steeper, these shoes are worth it — especially if you're planning to travel more this year. Their contoured footbeds and durable outer soles will hold up well, so you're sure to get plenty of mileage from these sleek slip-on sneakers. Plus, they have laces so no one even needs to know they're slip-on. Until they spot you in the TSA line, off to your gate, before everyone else. And that feeling can be priceless.
