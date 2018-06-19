Kit Harington Says He'll Cut His Hair Short After Game of Thrones

With filming on the final season of Game of Thrones entering its last weeks, one star has a specific idea for how he’d like to transition away from his iconic role.

After playing Jon Snow across eight seasons, Kit Harington says he hopes to cut his signature long hair after filming wraps.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” Harington tells EW.

So, how short, exactly, will he go?

Helen Sloan

“Short-short,” Harington says. “The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

Whether the actor carries through with this makeover idea after his watch has ended remains to be seen — Harington is still filming GoT and obviously whatever role Harington lands next could change his plans. But after having to maintain a certain look for the production since 2011, who can blame him for wanting to shake things up? (Emily Watson, for instance, famously cut off her long hair after wrapping Harry Potter for a similar reason, noting, “I’m not a little girl anymore. I’d been on Harry Potter for 10 years so I needed to mark the end of it in some way. I needed a drastic change and that’s what the crop was all about”).

Previously, Harington cut his long locks a little bit while on hiatus between seasons 5 and 6, while his character was supposedly dead, to help sell the idea in the press that he was finished with the show.

Given the HBO hit’s production schedule, Harington should still have his current style in his wedding photos at least — the actor weds former GoT costar Rose Leslie on June 23, according to the BBC.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in 2019.