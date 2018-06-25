See What the Game of Thrones Cast Wore to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding

The Stark clan reunited this weekend in Scotland for a very special occasion — Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding!

The Game of Thrones stars, both 31, met as love interests on the show (which is in the last stages of filming its final season) back in 2012, but didn’t publicly confirm their relationship until April 2016. They then became engaged in September 2017, announcing the news through a classified advert in The Times.

For the ceremony, which was held at Kirkton of Rayne church, Leslie wore an elegant long-sleeve Elie Saab gown with allover lace, a sheer neckline and slim belt at the waist. She also wore a white flower crown in her hair, and a long veil. For his part, Harington wore a black jacket, cream vest, black tie and striped pants.

Several of the couple’s GoT co-stars were in attendance for the occasion, including Harington’s latest on-screen love interest Emilia Clarke. Clarke wore a blush pink pattern tea-length dress, coordinating dusty pink coat, white top-handle bag and tan Dior slingback pumps.

Harington’s onscreen sisters (and real-life best friends), Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, appeared to attend the wedding together. Turner, who is engaged herself to Joe Jonas, wore a red blazer minidress, black over-the-knee boots and black-and-white checker crossbody bag. Williams wore a drapey black printed jumpsuit, red oversize glasses, Kate Spade New York striped clutch and red peep-toe heels.

And special attention has to be paid to Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark on the show. The Scottish actor stayed true to his roots, attending the ceremony in a formal kilt (and Ray-Bans, because he’s just that cool).

And although she’s not on GoT, Malin Akerman was also in attendance with hew new fiancé, actor Jack Donnelly, in tow.

The actress wore a dark green satin slip dress, long pattern coat and gold booties. She posted several photos from the weekend, captioning a post from Sunday, “What a special weekend with my favorite partner in crime.”