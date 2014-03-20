Kit Harington Is the New Face of Jimmy Choo

Mark Evans/Newspix/Rex USA Mark Evans/Newspix/Rex USA

Is it too much to hope that the new face of Jimmy Choo Mens’ follows in the footsteps of the face of Jimmy Choo Womens’ and poses topless in the ads? We don’t think so, especially when that face is Kit Harington, 27, the smoldering Game of Thrones star just named to star in the ad campaigns for the line’s shoes, bags and upcoming fragrance and sunglasses collection.

The campaign won’t launch until fall, which gives us plenty of time to make fan art of Jon Snow wearing natty loafers and shades. “I was very excited to be chosen as the face for such a highly regarded brand and to play a role in defining who the Jimmy Choo man is,” Harington said in a statement. Added the creative director of the brand, Sandra Choi, “Kit perfectly embodies the Jimmy Choo Man. He has a natural and alluring masculinity and an effortless sense of style. His cool attitude and smouldering sensuality belie a true British gentleman.”

Since we’ve got until September, we’re also adding to our wish list a Game of Thrones-themed Choo ad with female face Nicole Kidman as Cersei Lannister, and also for Snow to come demonstrate the new fragrance in person. Let’s hope Jimmy Choo reads our wishlist before then.

What do you think of Harington as the face of Jimmy Choo? Are you excited to see the campaign?

–Alex Apatoff