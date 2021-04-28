Amazon Shoppers Are Already ‘in Love’ with This Brand New $27 Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Dress
Summer is right around the corner, and that means it's time to trade in your fuzzy sweatpants and oversized hoodies for comfy biker shorts and breezy dresses. Thankfully, popular brand Kirundo just released a $27 off-the-shoulder ruffle dress on Amazon, and shoppers are already singing its praises.
Available in three polka dot patterns and three solid colors, this Amazon summer dress is made from soft polyester with a non-slip elastic band around the off-the-shoulder neckline and elastic around the waistline to create a cinched A-line shape. It has ruffles along the top and around the hemline, giving it extra volume and movement, and it's available in sizes small through extra large.
You can style this versatile dress for both casual get-togethers and formal occasions. During the day, throw it on with a pair of sneakers, your favorite sunglasses, and a catch-all tote. For an evening out or a summer wedding, wear the dress with a pair of heels, statement jewelry, and a clutch.
"This dress is beautiful and fits exactly the way I hoped it would," one reviewer wrote. "Unlike many off-the-shoulder dresses, this one doesn't ride up, but stays put. The fabric is lightweight and sheer on the arms, but fully lined and not see-through anywhere else."
A second shopper added: "I am in love with this dress. [I] call it a perfect spring outfit. [It's] very airy and comfortable. The fabric is so soft and doesn't get wrinkles easily. The ruffles are just perfect in proportion, not too much."
Regardless of what you have planned this spring and summer, we're confident you'll find a way to weave this off-the-shoulder ruffle dress into your outfit rotation. Shop additional colors of the $27 dress on Amazon below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Space-Saving Chest Functions as a Bench and Ottoman, Too — and It’s on Sale Right Now
- Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access These Kitchen Deals, Including a Stand Mixer for $130 Off
- Amazon’s Hidden Work-from-Home Section Is Packed with Office Essentials Starting at $6
- This Compact Ottoman Has 3 Other Hidden Uses — and People Are ‘Blown Away’