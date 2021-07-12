Meet the $30 Ruffled Dress That Has Amazon Shoppers Fielding Several Compliments at a Time

Colorful, printed dresses are more popular than ever and the Kirundo Mini Dress is a ruffled take on the trend. Nine patterned versions of the "cute and versatile" dress are available to choose from, including multiple animal prints. Approved by Amazon shoppers for occasions like weddings and family photos, the look is one some anticipate keeping in their outfit rotation all year. "I can't wait to transition this into fall with some cute booties and a jean jacket," one reviewer wrote.