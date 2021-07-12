Meet the $30 Ruffled Dress That Has Amazon Shoppers Fielding Several Compliments at a Time
The summer fashion season calls for experimenting with color. Lightweight, breezy dresses are a summer mainstay, but that doesn't mean you have to stick with the standard little black dress or solid, drab colors.
Colorful, printed dresses are more popular than ever and the Kirundo Mini Dress is a ruffled take on the trend. Nine patterned versions of the "cute and versatile" dress are available to choose from, including multiple animal prints. Approved by Amazon shoppers for occasions like weddings and family photos, the look is one some anticipate keeping in their outfit rotation all year. "I can't wait to transition this into fall with some cute booties and a jean jacket," one reviewer wrote.
Buy It! Kirundo Ruffle Mini Dress, $29.99; amazon.com
The short sleeve dress comes with subtle ruffles along the sleeves and lower hem. Along with a lightweight fabric shoppers approve for summer-wear, the dress has a built-in slip. "It is so comfortable with a cotton slip under the printed layer so that nothing is see-through. I wear this to the bar, to work, to brunch, literally everywhere," a customer wrote.
Multiple customers shared that they received loads of compliments while wearing the dress, including one that was already planning another purchase. "It hits right below my knees. I never usually like how I look in short dresses, but this one is perfect for me. Wore it to dinner and received several compliments. Will probably order a second one in another print."
While you're free to pair the ruffled dress with accessories and other items in your wardrobe as you see fit, some on Amazon have helpfully shared their styling tips. "It worked great with a pair of espadrilles for work. I added a jean jacket for evening dinner," a customer suggested. If dinner isn't on your agenda, but errands are, another shopper recommended wearing tennis shoes and a denim jacket.
Ready to field compliments and feel confident? Pick up the ruffled mini dress on Amazon.
